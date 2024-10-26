The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
'10 over 10' host Azeezah Hashim bags another international award in Ghana

Charles Ouma

Self-proclaimed 'Media Messiah' Azeezah Hashim
Self-proclaimed ‘Media Messiah’ Azeezah Hashim

Self-proclaimed ‘Media Messiah’ Azeezah Hashim has achieved another milestone in her career after being crowned the ‘Media Personality of the Year’ at the Ghana Odartey Style and Fashion Awards (OSFAS).

Azeezah scooped the continental award after that celebrates excellence in fashion, media and entertainment with the category featuring several stars in the industry.

The talented media personality has consistently raised the bar higher, hosting some of the biggest events in the country and continent.

Her influence spreads beyond the region where she is a notable figure and one of the most sought-after talent in the media and entertainment industry.

Self-proclaimed ‘Media Messiah’ Azeezah Hashim
Self-proclaimed 'Media Messiah' Azeezah Hashim

Signed under Kaka Empire Management, Azeezah hosts Citizen TV’s ’10 over 10’ which she has steered to new heights having replaced Willis Raburu.

She also hosts the mid-morning show on Hot96 FM which continues boasts of an enviable number of listenership.

While accepting the award, the media personality noted that it is a testament to her hard work and resilience over the years, supported by fans, mentors and colleagues who bring out the best in her.

"This award means everything to me. It’s a testament to the power of hard work, passion, and staying true to who you are," said Azeezah.

Self-proclaimed ‘Media Messiah’ Azeezah Hashim
Self-proclaimed 'Media Messiah' Azeezah Hashim

She dedicated the win to all who have dreams and are working hard to make them a reality.

"I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey - my family, friends, and fans - and I dedicate this win to all the dreamers out there." Azeezah added.

Azeezah's win further cements her status as a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry, be it on the screen, radio, or live events.

She has cemented her place among the greats in the industry bagging several awards and landing nominations.

Self-proclaimed ‘Media Messiah’ Azeezah Hashim
Self-proclaimed 'Media Messiah' Azeezah Hashim
Earlier this month, the talented media star was nominated in 4 categories for the Zikomo Africa Awards which she is keen on bringing home.

“For the first time ever, I’ve been nominated in 4 categories for one award show 🤩 And this time, @zikomoawards will be in South Africa 🥰🥳 I’m so grateful to be honest and I owe it all to God and to you My Messiah Mafia for constantly supporting me ❤️. Please help me bring them all home 🥹🙏🏽❤️” Azeezah wrote while drumming up support from her loyal fans who have walked with her every step of the way.

Azeezah was crowned the Best Radio Personality in East and Southern Africa at the Zikomo Africa Awards in 2023, where she triumphed over 9 other nominees

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
