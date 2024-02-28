Why Azeezah, an A student, pursued media against her dad's wish for medicine

Rising media sensation Azeezah Hashim has opened up about her journey of defying her father's wishes to pursue a career in medicine and instead following her passion for media.
In an interview with Radio Maisha, Azeezah shared that despite excelling academically and being encouraged by her father to pursue medicine, she ultimately chose to pursue a career in media.
"My whole life, I have been a straight A student. I was quite an introvert, by the way. I wanted to do medicine, actually, but not for myself, for my dad. But I just never showed up. I got a straight A from national schools, but deep down, I knew I wanted to pursue media," Azzezah candidly shared during the interview.
This decision was not made lightly. Azeezah battled societal expectations and the daunting task of breaking free from the conventional success narrative - where a career in law, medicine, or engineering is often viewed as the only path to success.
"I loved listening to radio, but I could not tell people because, how do you tell people that you went to a national school and you want to be a TV or radio host? They think you are lost," Azzezah explained.
Today, Azeezah's bold choice has paid off. She is the vibrant host of the 10/10 show on Citizen TV, and her journey has seen her grace the sets of 'Teen Republik' on NTV and the NRG breakfast show.
Beyond her roles as a host, Azeezah has made her mark as an influencer, corporate MC, and a sought-after voice-over artist, collaborating with several brands and lending her voice to numerous commercials.
In November 2023, Azeezah was crowned the Best Radio Personality in East and Southern Africa at the Zikomo Africa Awards.
Azeezah enjoyed a blissful 2023, garnering numerous nominations, including the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023, where she was nominated for Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year.
