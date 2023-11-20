The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
'10 over 10' host Azeezah Hashim bags 1st international award

Amos Robi

Media personality Azeezah Hashim

Media personality and '10 over 10' show host Azeezah Hashim is basking in pride after being honoured with an international award in Zambia.

Azeezah was crowned the Best Radio Personality in East and Southern Africa at the Zikomo Africa Awards, where she triumphed over 9 other nominees, including her former colleague King Kalala.

Acknowledging the award, the young media personality expressed gratitude to her fans and confidently asserted that she deserved the recognition.

Formerly a radio presenter at NRG Radio before making the switch to Citizen TV, Azeezah also shared clips from her time on radio.

Media personality Azeezah Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, she reaffirmed her affection for radio and hinted at a possible return to what she described as her first love.

"We just bagged our first international award! Best Radio Personality in East and Southern Africa at the Zikomo Africa Awards in Zambia! We definitely deserved this 💯 We are the Messiah Mafia!

"Radio has and will always be my first love! Can’t wait to get back on air," Azeezah expressed.

The Zikomo Awards is an international ceremony that acknowledges and celebrates individuals and organizations contributing positively to various industries, such as art and entrepreneurship.

Ex-NTV presenter Azeezah Pulse Live Kenya

The awards also recognize humanitarians making significant contributions by helping those in need in communities.

Azeezah has enjoyed a blissful year, garnering numerous nominations, including the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023, where she was nominated for Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year.

Beyond awards, she has witnessed career growth, transitioning from radio to TV and becoming one of the most sought-after MCs in the country today.

Azeezah has worked for NRG and NTV, where she hosted 'Teen Republik' before moving to Citizen TV, co-hosting the '10 over 10' show alongside Guddah Man.

Azeezah (Aziza Hashim) and Guda Man Pulse Live Kenya

Besides radio and TV, Azeezah is also a talented voice-over artist who has had her voice in numerous commercials.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
