Kambua makes social media comeback 3 months after losing Baby

Kambua took a social media break on February 15, following the sudden demise of their new born baby named Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu.

On May 28, 2021, she made a comeback saying love had lifted her from a place of deep pain and despair.

Love lifts.

“Love lifts. Love has truly lifted me, from a place of deep pain & despair. The love of God, my keeper... The love of each and everyone of you who cried with me, held me, prayed for me and my family.

I can never thank you enough for walking this journey with us, with all it's briars and thorns. Every single call, text, gift, visit, prayer, has all worked together to steadily lift and set me on a path to healing. I thank you! I love you all SO much🤎” reads Kambua’s post in part.

She went on to state that she was blessed with two adorable boys; one who's giving her the best cuddles, and another in heaven.

“I am so blessed to be a mother of two adorable boys; one who's here giving me the best cuddles, and another in heaven, who I'll one-day hold again. Jesus and I are going to have to co-parent on this one. As for my broken heart, I know that someday I will meet Jesus, and it will be made whole.

In all things I am a conqueror, because I have a Shepherd who leads me in paths of righteousness and valleys all the same. A comforter who's comfortable with pain, who knows the way that I take. When he has tested me I shall come forth as gold. I now know without a doubt that God's light is brightest in the dark...Also, I've been working on something, and I'm ready to share it with you 🙏🏾” said Kambua.

Kambua also mentioned that she will be dropping a song called Shukrani, inspired by her sorrows.

The Untimely Demise

Kambua and her husband Jackson Mathu lost their son in February 2021. The late Malachi was Kambua’s second born son.

Kambua shared the sad news on February 15, 2021, saying doctors tried their best to save the young Malachi but all was in vain.

“What a privilege it has been carrying a life yet again. My little baby boy Malachi made a grand entrance into the world a few days ago. He was everything we hoped for, and more, much more. Perfect in every way. Malachi knew how much he was loved, and so he did all he could to stay with us. With the help of a most dedicated team of doctors & nurses, our little baby fought, until Jesus healed him by taking him to Himself. Malachi is now free from pain, and any worldy care. Our tears fall freely because our hearts are broken beyond words.

But our faith and hope remains unshaken because we have our trust in a dependable God. A good, good Father. We may not know how to navigate the days ahead, but God does. And so we trust Him, a moment at a time. Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu. You were deeply loved, and will forever be remembered. Your Father, your mommy, and your brother Nathaniel, will carry you in our hearts always 💛💛💛