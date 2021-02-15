Citizen TV presenter cum singer Kambua and her husband Jackson Mathu are mourning the sudden demise of their new born baby named Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu.

Kambua shared the sad news via her Instagram on Monday, (February 15, 2021), saying doctors tried their best to save the young Malachi but all was in vain.

Stunning photos of the beautiful Kambua’s baby bump shoot

Kambua's post

“What a privilege it has been carrying a life yet again. My little baby boy Malachi made a grand entrance into the world a few days ago. He was everything we hoped for, and more, much more. Perfect in every way. Malachi knew how much he was loved, and so he did all he could to stay with us. With the help of a most dedicated team of doctors & nurses, our little baby fought, until Jesus healed him by taking him to Himself. Malachi is now free from pain, and any worldy care. Our tears fall freely because our hearts are broken beyond words.

But our faith and hope remains unshaken because we have our trust in a dependable God. A good, good Father. We may not know how to navigate the days ahead, but God does. And so we trust Him, a moment at a time. Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu. You were deeply loved, and will forever be remembered. Your Father, your mommy, and your brother Nathaniel, will carry you in our hearts always 💛💛💛

Please allow us some time to process all of this, we will respond to your calls and messages in due time” reads Kambua’s announcement.

Also Read: 7 exquisite photos of Kambua’s Baby Bump Shoot

Kambua

The late Malachi was Kambua’s second born son.

Kambua went public with her second pregnancy in November last year, celebrating the goodness of the Lord upon her life. As a way of saying showing gratitude, Kambua has also released a new song dubbed Neema thanking God for His endless blessings in her life.

The Rauka host first got her first-born son named Nathaniel (Nate) with hubby Jackson Mathu after 7 years in marriage. She always describes her son as a miracle baby, whom God brought into their lives to show his might.