Citizen TV journalists Mashirima Kapombe and her colleague Dorcas Wangira have won the Merck Foundation "Stay at Home" Media Recognition award for 2020.

Taking to social media, Ms Kapombe said she was happy to have won the first prize for East African countries in the Multimedia category.

According to the mother of one, the award was courtesy of a story they highlighted of the stress that had been brought about by Coronavirus restrictions, leading to an increase in gender-based violence.

“So happy, so honored to share this with @dorcaswangira The stress of COVID-19 restrictions that led to an increase in gender based violence was the story I submitted. We won 1st prize, Multimedia category. I am overwhelmed 😃😃😃 link to story on bio,” said Mashirima Kapombe.

Citizen TV’s Mashirima Kapombe & Dorcas Wangira win international award

Dorcas Wangira on her part said that stories of resilience during this pandemic gave people hope and made them trust the journalists with their stories, and she is happy to have won the award.

“So, honored to win the First Prize, Multimedia Category jointly with the inimitable Mashirima Kapombe @MKapombe. Stories of resilience at the time of this pandemic have given us hope and lifted the people who trust us with their stories,” said Dorcas Wangira.