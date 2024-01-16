Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo announces grand wedding ceremony

On Tuesday, January 16, Stephen Letoo shared a vibrant wedding poster, setting the stage for what promises to be a grand celebration.

The poster extends a warm welcome to everyone, inviting them to witness and partake in the joyous occasion at Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok.

In the shared poster, Letoo enthusiastically states, “I, Stephen Letoo, welcome you to Ole Ntimama Stadium Narok for my glamorous public wedding.”

Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo Pulse Live Kenya

The announced wedding date is set for Saturday, April 2024 and he promised to share more details in the coming months.

Adding a unique and cultural touch to the festivities, Stephen Letoo has specified a distinctive dress code for the event.

Attendees are encouraged to showcase the rich diversity of African heritage with a dress code that depict Nigerian, Rwandese, and Maasai influences.

This blend of cultures is poised to make the celebration a visually stunning and culturally vibrant affair.

As the wedding date approaches, Kenyans can anticipate further details and insights into the occasion.

This grand ceremony comes months after he held a similar function, celebrating his new house Narok.

The event, held at his residence in Enooretet Village, attracted numerous guests from diverse social and political circles who joined in the festivities to commemorate the milestone the renowned political journalist achieved.

Distinguished political figures, including Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and Kisii Governor Simba Arati, graced the celebration, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Photos from Stephen Letoo's homecoming party in Narok County Pulse Live Kenya

Not only were prominent political leaders in attendance, but Letoo's colleagues from Citizen TV, such as editorial director Linus Kaikai, Swahili news managing editor Jamila Mohamed, and news reporters Chemutai Goin and Seth Olale, also joined in the revelry, extending their warm wishes and congratulations to their esteemed peer.

Five bulls were ceremoniously slaughtered, underscoring the significance and festivity of the occasion.