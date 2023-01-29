ADVERTISEMENT
News anchor Victoria Rubadiri treated to beautiful birthday surprise [Video]

Amos Robi

Rubadiri was treated to song and dance by her colleagues who joined her in the studio

Victoria Rubadiri

Citizen TV news anchor Victoria Rubadiri could not fight back tears when she was treated to a surprise birthday party by her colleagues.

Rubadiri had just wound up anchoring the prime-time news when her colleagues among them Lulu Hassan, Seth Olale, Ayub Abdikadir and Rashid Abdalla came in singing a birthday song with a cake in hand.

A surprised Rubadiri found herself shedding tears as she joined in song and dance led by her colleagues.

READ: Larry Madowo-Victoria Rubadiri reunion in New York lights up social media

Lulu Hassan on her social media pages sent her wishes to the mother of one wishing her happiness.

“The warmest wishes to a great member of our team. May your special day be full of happiness, fun and cheer!' Happy birthday, @victoria_rubadiri ❤️," Lulu wrote.

Below are some of the reactions from Rubadiri's fans:

Wangechi.muriuki: Happy birthday @victoria_rubadiri ❤️❤️❤️

dr.fridah:Blessed birthday @victoria_rubadiri . It was an honor being hosted and interviewed during your birthday. Such a humble lady. God bless 👏

juli.et630: ❤️ happy birthday 🥳.... May you age gracefully... My fav #vickie rubadiri

maurinekayna: Happy birthday Victoria😍mtaa watu ninichocha ati nataka kufanana na wewe

sinyolo86: Happy birthday Victoria Rubadiri ❤️

