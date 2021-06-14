Alinur Mohamed offers Bahati Sh200K after Mutua cancelled his financial support

In a statement, Alinur said that he will reimburse Bahati the said amount (Sh200K), in line with his commitment to support local artistes.

He added that, Mutua could have sought for better ways to sort out his fallout with Bahati instead of parading everything on social media.

Alinur Mohamed with Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Alinur's Take

“I believe there are better ways to sort issues other than parading them online for cheap publicity. KFCB's CEO Dr. Ezekiel Mutua alias Deputy Jesus has said that he has cancelled 200K partnership deal with @BahatiKenya. That has not only tainted Baha's name but also jeopardized his main source of income. In my consistent commitment to support local artists, I am going to pay the 200k to Bahati” promised Alinur Mohamed.

On June 12th, Mutua announced that they had cancelled their planned financial support to musician Bahati. The board had offered to give the singer Sh.200,000 to facilitate the his upcoming Album but changed tune after the release of his song called Fikra Za Bahati.

The Moral Cop, argued that Bahati’s video has contravened their ‘clean content and partnership policy.

“This week @InfoKfcb cancelled over 200k cash and other kind support to musician @BahatiKenya following the posting of videos which contravened our clean content and partnership policy. Our team decided to cancel the support and disassociate completely with the planned event,” wrote Mutua.

Bahati teased the first video under his new album with snippets of him smoking a cigar at a casino, much to the disappointment of a section of his fans.

The single ‘Fikra za Bahati’ takes a jibe at fellow artists over their music and personal lives.