I love Women but I will never get Married - Maina Kageni

Speaking to Jalang’o, Maina said that he doesn’t like the commitment that tags along the marriage institution, as men are always trying to impress their partners, something he doesn’t subscribe to. Adding that, marriage is not for everyone.

“Sometimes marriage is not for everyone but never say never and I believe that, you know why? Sir Charles Njonjo got married at 54 or 59 na ako 100 sai ..wewe oa tutakuzika 63.

Wewe ndo utajimaliza, coz what married people do is to try and keep u and impress. You try and do crazy, out of this world things that you think she will remember forever, that’s how you kill yourself”

First of all, your woman will always have more money than you, because she didn’t spend, she saves it. So don’t think buying her a Mercedes Benz in impressing her” said Maina in part.

He further explained that he likes his freedom and will not stand asking for permission from his wife whenever he wants to do something.

“Mimi ni mtu wa freedom.. sai Tuseme Corona imeisha na naamka nasema I want to be in US in two weeks. Na ninaenda, do you think you can do that when you are married? You have to ask your wife and that’s what I have got a problem doing” added Maina.

The Classic 105 Presenter added that he loves women and he will always be their defender and voice.

“Women deserve everything good, because they were your begging. Whether it’s a mother, sister, girlfriend or wife. All good things start there. If you mess them up hiyo ni yako si yake.

The African society is so pro-men, yet women are the ones who do everything right for the society… if this country was run by a woman we will have a motherly President” posed Maina Kageni.

In the recent days, some ladies have even offered themselves to the wealthy radio presenter but to no avail.