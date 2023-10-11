The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo finally responds to rumours of dating Shiko Nguru

Amos Robi

Shiko Nguru was previously in a relationship with influencer Ramzzy with whom they have two children

Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru
Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru

Radio presenter Mike Mondo has found himself at the centre of rumours and speculation regarding his relationship with author and content creator Shiko Nguru.

Recommended articles

While Nguru and Mondo have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, the latter has finally broken silence on the matter and addressed the speculations.

On his X (Twitter) page, Mondo said he was unfazed by all the positive and negative feedback he was getting from many people online.

"At the end of the day...you who is complaining about me and Shiko, endelea..!!! I am quite ok with all the hate/love you send my way.. Usichokikula hakikufunyi unye ama ule," Mondo shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rumours about the duo's romantic involvement began circulating when pictures of Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru together emerged online.

Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru
Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

One particular image depicted Mondo spending quality time with Shiko Nguru's children. The public couldn't help but speculate about the nature of their connection.

Shiko Nguru, a prominent figure in her own right, previously shared a relationship with Twitter influencer Rama Oluoch, better known as Ramzzy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple made a name for themselves as pioneers in Kenya's YouTube community, creating engaging lifestyle content on their channel, The Green Calabash.

Their content offered a glimpse into their personal lives, including the intimate experience of filming the home birth of their youngest son—a practice that has gained popularity worldwide.

Intriguingly, netizens began to delve into Shiko's life after rumours started circulating that she might be dating the Classic 105 radio presenter.

Rama Oluoch and Shiko Nguru before parting ways
Rama Oluoch and Shiko Nguru before parting ways Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 Kenyan celeb couples who've embraced blended families

ADVERTISEMENT

It's worth noting that, at the time their YouTube channel was removed, they had amassed an impressive 14 million views and were only 15,000 subscribers short of receiving a YouTube plaque.

After over five years of togetherness, Rama and Shiko publicly announced their separation in 2022.

The couple has two children together, and their parting ways was met with mixed reactions from their followers and fans.

Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru
Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Classic 105 Presenter exposes new tactics Kenyan ladies are using in daring robberies

ADVERTISEMENT

After their separation, Nguru, relocated from Kilifi to Nairobi with the children while Rama stayed at his house in Malindi since he already had an ongoing construction project.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How MC Gogo's show took a dangerous twist after admirer threw a glass at him

How MC Gogo's show took a dangerous twist after admirer threw a glass at him

Akothee addresses reports of husband's Pakistani background

Akothee addresses reports of husband's Pakistani background

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo finally responds to rumours of dating Shiko Nguru

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo finally responds to rumours of dating Shiko Nguru

Ruth Matete moved to tears as daughter reacts to late husband's portrait [Video]

Ruth Matete moved to tears as daughter reacts to late husband's portrait [Video]

Sauti Sol's Bien joins new association, RIKE, to elevate Kenya's music production

Sauti Sol's Bien joins new association, RIKE, to elevate Kenya's music production

Tom Daktari threatens to use 'traditional means' to fight copyright infringement

Tom Daktari threatens to use 'traditional means' to fight copyright infringement

Karen Nyamu shuts down NTV presenter for intrusive questions about her life

Karen Nyamu shuts down NTV presenter for intrusive questions about her life

Kenyan women flock South African priest's TikTok account seeking redemption

Kenyan women flock South African priest's TikTok account seeking redemption

We'll still meet, like it or not - Ajib Gathoni on reconnecting with Josh

We'll still meet, like it or not - Ajib Gathoni on reconnecting with Josh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

From left: Maureen Bandari, Daddie Marto, Marya Okoth & Tom Daktari

Winners, 1st runners-up & 2nd runners-up in Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]

Mama Dangote (left) and Zuchu

Zuchu breaks silence regarding fallout with Mama Dangote