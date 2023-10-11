Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo finally responds to rumours of dating Shiko Nguru

While Nguru and Mondo have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, the latter has finally broken silence on the matter and addressed the speculations.

On his X (Twitter) page, Mondo said he was unfazed by all the positive and negative feedback he was getting from many people online.

"At the end of the day...you who is complaining about me and Shiko, endelea..!!! I am quite ok with all the hate/love you send my way.. Usichokikula hakikufunyi unye ama ule," Mondo shared.

Rumours about the duo's romantic involvement began circulating when pictures of Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru together emerged online.

Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

One particular image depicted Mondo spending quality time with Shiko Nguru's children. The public couldn't help but speculate about the nature of their connection.

Shiko Nguru, a prominent figure in her own right, previously shared a relationship with Twitter influencer Rama Oluoch, better known as Ramzzy.

The couple made a name for themselves as pioneers in Kenya's YouTube community, creating engaging lifestyle content on their channel, The Green Calabash.

Their content offered a glimpse into their personal lives, including the intimate experience of filming the home birth of their youngest son—a practice that has gained popularity worldwide.

Intriguingly, netizens began to delve into Shiko's life after rumours started circulating that she might be dating the Classic 105 radio presenter.

Pulse Live Kenya

It's worth noting that, at the time their YouTube channel was removed, they had amassed an impressive 14 million views and were only 15,000 subscribers short of receiving a YouTube plaque.

After over five years of togetherness, Rama and Shiko publicly announced their separation in 2022.

The couple has two children together, and their parting ways was met with mixed reactions from their followers and fans.

Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

