Classic 105's Mike Mondo in legal trouble over photos of his new blended family

Denis Mwangi

Failure to comply with the lawyer's demands may lead to legal proceedings against Mike Mondo in a court of law.

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru

Classic 105 FM radio presenter Mike Mondo is facing legal trouble over the posting of photos featuring his new blended family on social media.

Mike Mondo is rumoured to be dating author and content creator Shiko Nguru who was previously in a relationship with artist and influencer Ramadhani Oluoch alias Rama or Ramzzy, with whom they had two children.

Ramzzy and Shiko were among Kenya’s pioneer YouTubers and shared lifestyle content on their channel, The Green Calabash.

When the relationship ended, they deactivated the channel which had accumulated 14 million views, citing the need to protect the children.

Trouble started in late 2023, when the radio presenter began posting photos of his new family including images of Ramzzy's children online.

On January 9, Rama, through his lawyer, sent a cease and desist letter, to Mike Mondo.

"Our client instructs us that after parting ways with the mother to his children, you took the bold step of picking up from where he left and he commends you for that.

"However, he instructs us that with time you developed an aura of pettiness and overstepped your boundaries as a boyfriend to the mother of his children and even had the audacity to start posting photos of his children online," the letter read in part.

The document seen by this writer also questioned why Mike Mondo, a father himself, does not share photos of his biological children but chooses to post images of Oluoch's children.

READ: Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo finally responds to rumours of dating Shiko Nguru

The letter emphasized media laws protect the privacy and anonymity of children by blurring or pixelating their faces in photos and videos.

He accused the radio presenter of breaching these norms by exposing Oluoch's children to public scrutiny.

"It will be so unfortunate if you are using innocent children to drive listenership and improve ratings for your show. As radio presenter you are expected to at the very least be well acquainted with media laws to understand why mass media outlets typically blur and or pixelate the faces of children in photos and videos to protect their privacy and anonymity," the lawyer said.

The specific incidents mentioned in the letter involve two occasions during the festive season when Mike Mondo allegedly posted photos of himself with the mother of Oluoch's children and their two sons on Instagram.

READ: 6 Kenyan celeb couples who've embraced blended families

The posts reportedly garnered negative attention on the X (formerly Twitter).

The lawyer argued that presenter's actions not only embarrassed Ramzzy but also exposed the children to potential future ridicule and bullying, as their privacy was compromised.

The cease and desist letter has also demanded that the radio presenter takes down all photos of the minors from his social media platforms, cease posting such photos in the future, and issue an unconditional apology to Oluoch within 72 hours.

Failure to comply with these demands may lead to legal proceedings against Mike Mondo in a court of law.

This development has sparked discussions on the intersection of public figures' personal lives, media ethics, and the legal implications of posting images of minors on social media.

