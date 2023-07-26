The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Khaleed Abdul: 'Classmates' star turned down Sh1.2M deal on account of his faith

Lynet Okumu

Khaleed Abdul is popularly known for his role Farah in the KBC TV series, 'Classmates'

Classmates actor Khaleed Abdul 'Farah'
Classmates actor Khaleed Abdul 'Farah'

Khaleed Abdul, known for playing Farah in the KBC TV series 'Classmates', has shown commitment to his Muslim faith.

Recommended articles

In an interview with a local media house on July 25, the talented actor revealed that he turned down a lucrative brand ambassadorial offer worth Sh1.2 million from a liquor company.

His principled stand reflects his dedication to endorsing products that align with the values of his community and the Muslim religion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the substantial financial opportunity presented by the liquor company, Khaleed Abdul made the brave decision to prioritise his beliefs and convictions above personal gain.

Classmates actor Abdul Khaleed ' Farah'
Classmates actor Abdul Khaleed ' Farah' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Brenda Wairimu's 14-year acting career, films & awards won

Citing his religion's strong stance against the consumption of alcohol, the actor firmly declined the offer, sending a powerful message about the importance of adhering to one's faith even in the face of tempting opportunities.

"I recently turned down a Sh1.2 million brand ambassadorial deal with a liquor company. They wanted to use my image and voice in promoting their products, but I refused because my religion strongly condemns this," Khaleed explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khaleed's decision to decline the liquor deal showcases his deep respect for the values and teachings of his religion.

In another personal revelation, Khaleed shared a cautionary tale about his online dating experience, warning others against potential pitfalls.

Classmates actor Khaleed Abdul 'Farah'
Classmates actor Khaleed Abdul 'Farah' Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year

ADVERTISEMENT

He narrated how he sent Sh20,000 to a lady he met on Facebook, intending to support her travel plans. Unfortunately, the lady didn't show up, leading him to reconsider his approach to online relationships.

"My online dating ended, and I can't allow myself to be a victim again. I learnt the hard way. I met a lady on Facebook, and we fell in love. She was from Kisumu, and I needed to facilitate her travels."

"I sent her Sh16,000 so that she could book her flight and keep the rest. She was to travel the following day, but as soon as I sent her money, she changed her tune and asked me to give her two more days," he shared in a previous candid Facebook post.

Classmates actor Khaleed Abdul 'Farah'
Classmates actor Khaleed Abdul 'Farah' Pulse Live Kenya

Through his own experience, Khaleed urges others to exercise caution and prudence when engaging in online relationships, emphasizing the need to be mindful of potential scams and protect oneself from dishonest intentions.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Khaleed Abdul: 'Classmates' star turned down Sh1.2M deal on account of his faith

Khaleed Abdul: 'Classmates' star turned down Sh1.2M deal on account of his faith

Uhuru chipped in - 'Vioja Mahakamani' judge hails ex-president for supporting actors

Uhuru chipped in - 'Vioja Mahakamani' judge hails ex-president for supporting actors

Wameingiza feelings - Bahati answers DJ Xclusive on remarks regarding Kenyan music

Wameingiza feelings - Bahati answers DJ Xclusive on remarks regarding Kenyan music

Amber Ray narrates irritating encounter with 2 girls after stepping out with Rapudo

Amber Ray narrates irritating encounter with 2 girls after stepping out with Rapudo

He went to Nairobi because we tormented him - Chameleone's mother

He went to Nairobi because we tormented him - Chameleone's mother

From TikTok star to proud father: Bena Wa Malines' opens up about being a dad

From TikTok star to proud father: Bena Wa Malines' opens up about being a dad

We’re on fire! Lilian Muli flaunts baby daddy; fans speculate reunion

We’re on fire! Lilian Muli flaunts baby daddy; fans speculate reunion

Doja Cat attacks her fanbase, says she doesn't love them

Doja Cat attacks her fanbase, says she doesn't love them

Size 8 reveals 3 things she can’t live without, expresses admiration for Flaqo

Size 8 reveals 3 things she can’t live without, expresses admiration for Flaqo

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Moipei triplets and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

Zuchu, Diamond and Fantana

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia

Jackie Matubia's daughter set to visit her dream destination