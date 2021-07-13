Akuku Danger & Vera Sidika’s fallout escalates as he claps back with No chills

In a length Instagram post, Akuku said that he doesn’t care about the amount of money Sidika spent on the reveal party, but the Sh5,000 balance she still owns him.

Akuku went on to reveal he was contacted by Vera Sidika directly but she is busy lying to the public that it was her PA who bargained for the service.

Vera Sidika and Akuku Danger Pulse Live Kenya

Akuku Danger’s post

“Listen here Mrs Marangi.

I don't care about the water that you ordered from the website, I don't care about the Decor that was "out of this world" I don't care about the fame that you talking about so I'm not desperately looking for it like you desperately looking for a husband.

I'm glad you found out I'm a comedian do you know what came out the first time I googled your name? Those things that the government banned that we used to use for flying toilets back then saitaan!

Stop lying to people that it's Your PA who contacted me. The same strength you used ukinipigia nilete sound is the same strength naomba unilipe nayo sio ati after the event you now sending me your drunk PA plus a group of hao walevi wenzako to harrass us”

Adding that;

Jua Cali, Akuku Danger, DJ Piera Makena and Dr. Ofweneke. How celebrities Marked April Fool's Day in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

“To those who know how the business of providing a service works know that it's a down payment before the gig then the rest when you get to the venue/or done with the gig(That was the agreement) Hakukuwa na story ya kulala ati ntalipwa kesho or something like that which by the way singemind but the way you packaged that information with insults plus wasting my time and intimidating us with your security went contrary to the agreement.

Ati I needed financial help? Marangi Some of us ni ndovu kuu chini ya maji we don't have to buy water ya website kuset standards which nadhani ata ulisponsoriwa Pugaa!

Ati decor ya out of this world? madam, unadhani kupanga Balloons Kwa Bedsitter yangu na vitambaa za white inaezanishinda? Just pay me my 5k ya sound that's what I'm asking I don't want hizo zako Mingi.

MAKE IT A HABIT OF NOT USING PEOPLE ESPECIALLY SMALL BUSINESS START UPS TO FINANCE YOUR EVENTS!! MIMI SITAKI UNILIPE NA MENTIONS ITS CASH BABY! CASH!!”

Vera’s response

Earlier on, Vera Sidika had also issued a statement, addressing the standoff. She alleged that Akuku had only bargained for Sh10, 000 and not Sh15, 000 as he was claiming.

“On top of it the Chicken got in late 2 hours later than agreed time. Leaving just 1-hour service. 8-9pm. Water alone cost me a whooping Ksh105, 000’

If they only knew the amount of money put in that gender reveal party. To think that Sh5K is anything. That’s not even my Damn call credit. My team handles planning and use my mother’s phone to make all payments in full, before anyone set a foot at the venue.

Its bad manners to ask for a figure , get paid in full seconds later, even before you go anywhere. Then unafika location…you start making excuses on why you want to be added 5K on top. This was not anywhere in agreement with my PA. Rubbish. Hata Sh200K unngelipwa if that is what you would have requested…Nenda ukatagee” wrote Vera.

Vera Sidika's Response Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika's Response Pulse Live Kenya