Comedian Dr. Ofweneke loses Facebook account to hackers

Dr Ofweneke released the announcement via his Instagram page asking his followers on how he could get it back.

Fan Reactions

_mwicarly: "Look for the hacker and pay him... Thats the only way😂😂"

King_bonnnie: "Just wait for them. They'll post it here on your IG page selling it. You'll just buy it back😂😂😂 iza bro"

Thee_aint_eye_social: "Ningekusaidia lakini huangaliagi comments ukiona hii comment njoo dm😂"

Syombuaosiany: "Dealt with this a month ago. Was almost losing a following of 171k but I got help. Please let me know if you're sorted."

Lonnes001: "Hack another celebs account😂😂just kidding..anyway sorry😢"

Rachaelnyambu: "😂😂😂😂😂😂sasa kortini na lockdown lzma uwalipe anza to ingne"

Vancy254: "Nlikuwa najiuliza kwani rada ni gani lage yako all over sudden ni funny videos za ki'chinku zinapostiwa kila saa 😂"

Aphidigal: "Ni hao watu waku uza account"

Celebrities who have been hacked

Just days ago, renowned singer, Nameless had his Instagram account of of over 1.2 Million hacked.

8 months ago, actress Catherine Kamau had her Facebook account hacked.