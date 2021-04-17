Comedian Dr. Ofweneke loses Facebook account to hackers
Many celebrities lose accounts to hacking every year
Dr Ofweneke released the announcement via his Instagram page asking his followers on how he could get it back.
Fan Reactions
_mwicarly: "Look for the hacker and pay him... Thats the only way😂😂"
King_bonnnie: "Just wait for them. They'll post it here on your IG page selling it. You'll just buy it back😂😂😂 iza bro"
Thee_aint_eye_social: "Ningekusaidia lakini huangaliagi comments ukiona hii comment njoo dm😂"
Syombuaosiany: "Dealt with this a month ago. Was almost losing a following of 171k but I got help. Please let me know if you're sorted."
Lonnes001: "Hack another celebs account😂😂just kidding..anyway sorry😢"
Rachaelnyambu: "😂😂😂😂😂😂sasa kortini na lockdown lzma uwalipe anza to ingne"
Vancy254: "Nlikuwa najiuliza kwani rada ni gani lage yako all over sudden ni funny videos za ki'chinku zinapostiwa kila saa 😂"
Aphidigal: "Ni hao watu waku uza account"
Celebrities who have been hacked
Just days ago, renowned singer, Nameless had his Instagram account of of over 1.2 Million hacked.
8 months ago, actress Catherine Kamau had her Facebook account hacked.
Other celebrities whose accounts have been hacked in the past include Shaffie Weru, Wema Sepetu and Zari Hassan.
