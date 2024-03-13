Mammito faces backlash over Jowie Irungu content [Video]

The controversy erupted just hours after High Court Judge Justice Grace Nzioka handed down a death sentence to Jowie for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Mammito's latest video, which has since sparked mixed reactions, features her singing a song offering advice to Jowie.

Pulse Live Kenya

Netizens question Mammito's latest content about Jowie Irungu' s sentence

In the video, Mammito, renowned for her humorous skits, is heard singing lyrics that some find insensitive given the gravity of Jowie's situation.

Despite Mammito's likely innocent intentions, many netizens have taken issue with her choice of words.

The lyrics of the song go: "Jowie, Jowie, Jowieeee... Don't you cry because you got a death sentence... See it as an opportunity to scam us... When you go to prison, you will find a man who loves you so much... You will perform your songs in the prison talent show and you will kill it, Jowie..."

Comedian Mammito Eunice Pulse Live Kenya

Critics argue that Mammito failed to consider the pain and suffering Jowie's family is enduring.

Many assert that her attempt at humour fell flat and came across as tasteless given the seriousness of the situation.

Several fans took to social media to express their disappointment at the beloved comedian.

alex_wa_jamii_pishori minding about his family feelings?? You can do better Eunice

marto_awad Pia death sentence ya mtu ni content? Isifike hapo. THIS IS AN EXPENSIVE JOKE‼️

eric_atonya Leo ni mimi kesho ni wewe this is beyond content let God help Jowie

nelly. Robi some things are better left unsaid. Most of us have brothers, dads, sons, husbands na hatujui hao magaidi hufanya nini huko nje. It might be your relative tomorrow.

evline_madowo Why am I NOT finding this funny