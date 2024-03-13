Popular content creator and comedian, Eunice Mammito, has found herself in hot water with netizens following her recent content about Joseph Irungu, commonly known as Jowie.
Mammito faces backlash over Jowie Irungu content [Video]
Shortly after High Court Judge Justice Grace Nzioka delivered a death sentence to Jowie, Mammito dropped a video that has drawn criticism from netizens, who deem it an inappropriate and tasteless joke.
The controversy erupted just hours after High Court Judge Justice Grace Nzioka handed down a death sentence to Jowie for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.
Mammito's latest video, which has since sparked mixed reactions, features her singing a song offering advice to Jowie.
Netizens question Mammito's latest content about Jowie Irungu' s sentence
In the video, Mammito, renowned for her humorous skits, is heard singing lyrics that some find insensitive given the gravity of Jowie's situation.
Despite Mammito's likely innocent intentions, many netizens have taken issue with her choice of words.
The lyrics of the song go: "Jowie, Jowie, Jowieeee... Don't you cry because you got a death sentence... See it as an opportunity to scam us... When you go to prison, you will find a man who loves you so much... You will perform your songs in the prison talent show and you will kill it, Jowie..."
Mammito faces backlash after latest content about Jowie Irungu
Critics argue that Mammito failed to consider the pain and suffering Jowie's family is enduring.
Many assert that her attempt at humour fell flat and came across as tasteless given the seriousness of the situation.
Several fans took to social media to express their disappointment at the beloved comedian.
alex_wa_jamii_pishori minding about his family feelings?? You can do better Eunice
marto_awad Pia death sentence ya mtu ni content? Isifike hapo. THIS IS AN EXPENSIVE JOKE‼️
eric_atonya Leo ni mimi kesho ni wewe this is beyond content let God help Jowie
nelly. Robi some things are better left unsaid. Most of us have brothers, dads, sons, husbands na hatujui hao magaidi hufanya nini huko nje. It might be your relative tomorrow.
evline_madowo Why am I NOT finding this funny
wangui_kinyanjui_ This is so uncalled for
