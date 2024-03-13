The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mammito faces backlash over Jowie Irungu content [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Shortly after High Court Judge Justice Grace Nzioka delivered a death sentence to Jowie, Mammito dropped a video that has drawn criticism from netizens, who deem it an inappropriate and tasteless joke.

Comedian Mammito Eunice
Comedian Mammito Eunice

Popular content creator and comedian, Eunice Mammito, has found herself in hot water with netizens following her recent content about Joseph Irungu, commonly known as Jowie.

Recommended articles

The controversy erupted just hours after High Court Judge Justice Grace Nzioka handed down a death sentence to Jowie for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Mammito's latest video, which has since sparked mixed reactions, features her singing a song offering advice to Jowie.

Comedian Mammito Eunice
Comedian Mammito Eunice Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: WATCH: Mammito humorously silences online bullies body-shaming her

In the video, Mammito, renowned for her humorous skits, is heard singing lyrics that some find insensitive given the gravity of Jowie's situation.

Despite Mammito's likely innocent intentions, many netizens have taken issue with her choice of words.

The lyrics of the song go: "Jowie, Jowie, Jowieeee... Don't you cry because you got a death sentence... See it as an opportunity to scam us... When you go to prison, you will find a man who loves you so much... You will perform your songs in the prison talent show and you will kill it, Jowie..."

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Mammito Eunice
Comedian Mammito Eunice Comedian Mammito Eunice Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Critics argue that Mammito failed to consider the pain and suffering Jowie's family is enduring.

Many assert that her attempt at humour fell flat and came across as tasteless given the seriousness of the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several fans took to social media to express their disappointment at the beloved comedian.

alex_wa_jamii_pishori minding about his family feelings?? You can do better Eunice

marto_awad Pia death sentence ya mtu ni content? Isifike hapo. THIS IS AN EXPENSIVE JOKE‼️

eric_atonya Leo ni mimi kesho ni wewe this is beyond content let God help Jowie

nelly. Robi some things are better left unsaid. Most of us have brothers, dads, sons, husbands na hatujui hao magaidi hufanya nini huko nje. It might be your relative tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

evline_madowo Why am I NOT finding this funny

wangui_kinyanjui_ This is so uncalled for

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nadia Mukami's plea to Ruto that could be a game-changer in the music industry

Nadia Mukami's plea to Ruto that could be a game-changer in the music industry

Jackie Wolper's advice to couples after alleged assault on Wema Sepetu by Whozu

Jackie Wolper's advice to couples after alleged assault on Wema Sepetu by Whozu

Prophet Lovy pays tribute to brother Christian on 3rd death anniversary

Prophet Lovy pays tribute to brother Christian on 3rd death anniversary

Mammito fires back at critics over controversial 'Jowie' parody song

Mammito fires back at critics over controversial 'Jowie' parody song

Breaking boundaries - Rapper Kalasinga's unique sound & inspirational journey

Breaking boundaries - Rapper Kalasinga's unique sound & inspirational journey

Mammito faces backlash over Jowie Irungu content [Video]

Mammito faces backlash over Jowie Irungu content [Video]

How to diaper & comfort your dog when she's on her period, according to Brenda Michelle

How to diaper & comfort your dog when she's on her period, according to Brenda Michelle

Letoo receives 2 lorries of matoke & 5 transport buses ahead of April wedding

Letoo receives 2 lorries of matoke & 5 transport buses ahead of April wedding

Aliweka nguo kwa maji - Ben Githae recounts being trapped in a lady's house for 2 days

Aliweka nguo kwa maji - Ben Githae recounts being trapped in a lady's house for 2 days

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru

Margaret Wanjiru's Biography: Education, politics, divorce & land saga

Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo ( Instagram)

Inside Amber Ray's lavish lifestyle: A peek into her Sh1.5 million monthly expenses

Milly Chebby ( Instagram)

Terence Creative doesn't own a G-Wagon - Milly Chebby

Kenyan TikToker Moya David

Moya David details impact of losing TikTok account & backup plan if recovery fails