ADVERTISEMENT
Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Fabian Simiyu

Here is why Mammito will never date men residing in Nairobi

Mammito Eunice
Mammito Eunice

Comedian Mammito Eunice has stated that she will never date a man from Nairobi and has provided reasons for her decision.

During a comedy show, Mammito shared that she has had challenging experiences while dating, particularly in Nairobi, as she believes that men are always searching for new partners.

Mammito added that despite being devoted and doing everything right for your partner, such as cooking Chapati and purchasing household items, things can still go wrong.

Mammito Eunice
Mammito Eunice Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Comedian Eddie Butita finally confirms relationship with Mammito (Video)

"I'm single but men in Nairobi weuh mimi I have ogad mikono. I'm like no, nada, aha ah, no character development nah.

"You know men in Nairobi every day is like you are auditioning to see if it's you, women out here do things, you do things for him, you are there cooking chapati, ndengu let talk about this," Mammito said.

Mammito continued to address the men in the audience, asking if they knew how difficult it is for women to wash duvets without washing machines.

She expressed frustration that despite all her efforts, men would still end up saying that they were not meant to be together.

Mammito Eunice
Mammito Eunice Pulse Live Kenya

Mammito then used sarcasm to question what men were really looking for in women. She gave an example of herself and asked what another woman could offer that she couldn't.

Mammito Eunice was in a relationship with fellow comedian Eddie Butita, but unfortunately, things did not work out as expected, and they broke up.

Mammito confirmed their split in September 2022 following speculation that the two were no longer together.

Their breakup speculation began in September 2021 after Mammito failed to acknowledge Butita's birthday like it was her norm.

Comedian Eddie Butita
Comedian Eddie Butita Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eddie Butita's latest post sparks rumours of new relationship

When asked about the state of their relationship, Butita said he was unaware of why Mammito did not send him a birthday wish.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
