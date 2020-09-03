Celebrated Kikuyu Musician Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu aka Samidoh has become the latest celebrity in Kenya to be awarded the Silver Plaque by the YouTube Community for surpassing 100K (100,000) Subscribers mark on the streaming platform.

A thankful Samidoh, shared photos of his Silver Plaque thanking his fans for supporting his music and subscribing to his channel.

“Dear fans,your support is a gift I always treasure. My heart is smiling; we have been awarded for getting past 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. I want to thank all of you for being the best fans possible. We have come this far because of you and I am forever Thankful. Glory and honour to God almighty. Murorathimwo 🙏🙏” shared Samidoh.

Musician Samidoh Muchoki

The singing Police officer

Currently, Samidoh’s channel has over 145K subscribers who are always looking forward to his new releases.

Samidoh who also doubles up as a police officer is among the most sort after Kikuyu musicians in the country.

He came into the limelight back in 2016 when he released his first single Ndiri Mutwi Mwega. Since then, he has released several other songs.

Musician Samidoh Muchoki

Samidoh's songs

Some of his popular songs include; Murata Wa Ngai, KANUA NJOHI INI, Kairitu Gakwa, Wendo Na Urimu, Riari Itheru, Ihoya Ria Samidoh, Tuhii Twitu, and others. His songs have continued to top the Kikuyu music charts since he shot to fame.

When he is not on stage performing or in the studio recording music, Samidoh works as an Administration Police Officer.

With the Silver Plaque, Samidoh has now joined the growing list of Kenyans who have been awarded by YouTube, among them; Mwalimu Rachael, Nadia Mukami, Masauti, Ethic, Desagu, Njugush, Nyashinski just to mention a few.