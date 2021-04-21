Media Personality and Comedian Idris Sultan made history by becoming the first Tanzanian actor to be featured in a Netflix Movie.
Comedian Idris Sultan Becomes First Tanzanian to be featured in a Netflix Movie
Congratulations Idris!
Pulse Live Kenya
The former Big Brother Africa winner is among the cast of a movie dubbed #SLAY that is set to premiere on Netflix come April 26, 2021.
An excited Sultan shared the good news with his over 6.6 million followers, stating that he is happy to be flying the Tanzanian Flag high as far as acting is concerned.
"I refuse to stop 🇹🇿🌍🔥😍 #SlayNetflix @netflix @netflixsa @naijaonnetflix” shared Idris.
Sultan will be featuring in #SLAY alongside other veteran actors among them; Ramsey Naouh, Enhle Mbali, Dawn Thandeka Kang, Tumi Marake, Trevor Gumbi, Lillian Dube, Kaly Boss Asante, Shaleen Surtie, Fabiaa Lojege. The movie has been directed by Adze Ugah.
This will be Idris's first appearance on Netflix, a content platform that has more than 203.7 million subscribers worldwide.
In the recent days, Netflix, an American content platform and production company has turned its spotlight on movies and actors from East Africa after a long toil for the international recognition.
Just the other day, A Nick Mutuma directed movie Sincerely Daisy became the second Kenyan movie to make it to Netflix and was streamed on October 9, 2020.
Disconnect on Netflix
On the other hand, Disconnect was the third Kenyan movie to make it to the international streaming platform.
Poacher, a film about a desperate farmer who runs into trouble after stealing a stash of blood ivory from a gang of international terrorists starring Brian Ogola, was the first to be uploaded to the platform this year. The movie has been available since September 30th 2020.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke