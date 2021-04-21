Comedian Idris Sultan Becomes First Tanzanian to be featured in a Netflix Movie

The former Big Brother Africa winner is among the cast of a movie dubbed #SLAY that is set to premiere on Netflix come April 26, 2021.

An excited Sultan shared the good news with his over 6.6 million followers, stating that he is happy to be flying the Tanzanian Flag high as far as acting is concerned.

Actor Cum Comedian Idris Sultan Pulse Live Kenya

Sultan will be featuring in #SLAY alongside other veteran actors among them; Ramsey Naouh, Enhle Mbali, Dawn Thandeka Kang, Tumi Marake, Trevor Gumbi, Lillian Dube, Kaly Boss Asante, Shaleen Surtie, Fabiaa Lojege. The movie has been directed by Adze Ugah.

This will be Idris's first appearance on Netflix, a content platform that has more than 203.7 million subscribers worldwide.

In the recent days, Netflix, an American content platform and production company has turned its spotlight on movies and actors from East Africa after a long toil for the international recognition.

Just the other day, A Nick Mutuma directed movie Sincerely Daisy became the second Kenyan movie to make it to Netflix and was streamed on October 9, 2020.

On the other hand, Disconnect was the third Kenyan movie to make it to the international streaming platform.