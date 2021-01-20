Comedian David Oyando a.k.a Mulamwah has purchased a new motorbike to replace the one that was stolen a few weeks ago.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Mulamwah said that despite the setback he was subjected to a weeks ago the hustle must go on. He also added that the search for his lost motorbike is still on, urging Boda Boda riders to be agents of peace instead of violence and hooliganism.

“We lost one , we replace it with a brand new one , new baby no 10 ready for the road . The hustle must continue irregardless . God is always on our side na Pole pole Tu tutafika. The hunt for the lost bike still continues though ( KMFD 423Q ) , thanks for all your support towards retrieving it , dm if you got any info ntashukuru sana . To my Boda Boda guys across the country let’s all be a symbol of hard work not violence and hooliganism . Let’s change the notion KONKI 💪,” shared Mulamwah.

On January 12th 2021, the funnyman revealed that he had lost one of his 10 motorbikes, calling upon DCI to help with the search.

“One of my bikes has been reported missing KMFD 423Q, last seen today at kitale stadium area around 10:30am,rider says he was buying some items and found it missing at the spot he left it,RT and share WIDELY, any information given will be highly appreciated. @DCI_Kenya @NPSC_KE,” wrote Mulamwah.

The comedian has been investing in the Boda boda industry and he currently owns 10 motorbikes.

