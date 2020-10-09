Comedian Mulamwah is not in good terms with media personality Kamene Goro following her comment on his public breakup with girlfriend Caroline Muthoni alias Sonie.

On Friday, Ms Goro lectured the funnyman stating that what he did to Sonie was not right and he should reconsider his idea of going public with their breakup.

She went head to say that she doesn’t like Mulamwah and she even told him in person sometime back, accusing him of looking for public pity with the breakup.

Kiss FM’s Kamene Goro

I don't like Mulamwah

“Mulamwah knows personally that I don't like him and I told him to his face. I did not go on social media to say it, na nilimwambia usiwahi jaribu kunikaribia tena.

But I dint feel what he has done to this chick is right, because there is no way she can win this battle. Public breakup is messy, but there is no need for her to be thrown under the bus for you to get pity points Mulamwah…maybe it me who is being unreasonable ebu talk to me...but honestly Mulamwah you did not need to do this to Sonie. Na kama unampenda it not need to have gone this way,” said Kamene on Kiss 100.

However, in a quick rejoinder Mulamwah warned Kamene to stay away from his affairs, saying she doesn’t know what he is going through right now.

Mulamwah with Caroline Muthoni alias Sonie

Keep off

He also mentioned that he is still in communication with Sonie and Kamene should not be so quick to judge when she doesn’t know the reason for their breakup.

“Kama unajua kamene mwambie awachane na mimi na maisha yangu. Nimemwona sana for long on my trail . Choose your words carefully . What you looking for youll find .

Mimi hutaniamkia kunidiscuss kwa radio asubui bana , mbona usiambie watu wasubscribe .??? Why must it always be negative on air ?????? Ushai nisaidia na nini madam !!!! .... do you even know what am going through sai , do you know what am even talking with my lady?? Keep off” wrote Mulamwah.

On Thursday, Mulamwah announced that he had parted was with his girlfriend in long post, but opted to keep the reason for their breakup private.

