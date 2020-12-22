Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush and Celestine Ndinda’s son Blessed Tugi has been awarded the Prestigious YouTube Creator Award, popularly known as the Sliver Plaque.

The young YouTuber was awarded by the YouTube community after his channel surpassed the 100K subscribers mark on the streaming platform.

Tugi’s YouTube Channel that was officially opened on August 14, 2020 has so far garnered over 3.2 million views with 107K subscribers and counting.

Blessed Tugi

On the Channel Tugi always shares and documents his childhood activities through the help of his parents.

A thankful Njugush expressed gratitude towards everybody who has subscribed to Tugi’s channel.

“Wapendwa! Another one!! The day couldn't get any better!!!!! Blessed Tugi on YouTube!!!!! Thanks sana wadau!!!!!

100 000 subscribers Cc @celestinendinda” shared Njugush.

Njugush’s son who is two years old, is currently among younger YouTubers who enjoy a huge following on YouTube.

Reactions

mwalimchurchill “Congratulations are in order bro 👏👏👏👍”

cookingwithjaz “Na Bado! He’s a natural born star! ✨”

abelmutua “Weuweeee!!!!! This is beautiful!!!”

beataotieno “Congratulations 🎊🎈”

rowziewambuirowzie “Congratulations to our little champ 👏👏💙”

kansiime256_”This boy🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

rachaelnyambu “👏👏😂😂😂na vile watu wakubwa wanangengana kuipata😂😂😂❤️🔥🔥🔥”

tatyannahjulie “Uyo tunampenda lazima tumfikishe 1M”

faith_deepay “Tugi kako sawa😘😘"Si nililia kesho" in tugi's voice🤣🤣”

emmakabby “👏👏👏😍😍mpendwa anapendwa❤️❤️”

originalkenyan “I love his content. Keep it up”

moreenshiko_ “Eeeeeeish😍😍😍😍😍😍We Love You Baby Boy😘”

