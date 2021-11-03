Comedian Obinna clashes with Akothee over advice to Omondi & Jacque Maribe

The self-proclaimed President of single mothers weighed in on the ongoing drama, advising that Maribe should forget about Omondi and raise her son on her own.

“Jacky wewe pia chukuwa majukumu kama mzazi ,ignore Eric omondi and take charge of your child's life ,you will have peace , huyu jamaa atakutoa figo ukose pumzi ya kutafuta ,I am speaking to you as a single mother of 5 children.

“I got peace when I stopped chasing baby daddies ,mummy roho yangu ilikuwa inatembea nje kama mchawi ,usiku silali ,mchana sina nguvu . Ona Sasa hii mbio inatupeleka DNA Tunasumbua mtoto na useless trips .Mummy yaishe”, Said Akothee in part.

The mother of five added that mothers always decided who is the father of the child and therefore Omondi should stop demanding for a DNA test.

“Eric wachana Na DNA ,us women / mothers decides who father's our children hata kama Sio Yako ,tumekuchagua ,wewe lea tu mtoto ni wetu sote

“I didn't have to go to DNA for my 3 kids Vesha Rue and fancy , They all resemble their FATHER . Trust me Hadi leo ,jamaa hata haeliwi watoto wake wanakula nini ,wanaishi vipi . Hawa watoto nimewalea kwa mikono yangu ,wakiita watu wasiowazaa daddy 🤔eric unanisikia ? @ericomondi,” advised Akothee.

Disagreement

However, in a quick rejoinder Comedian Oga Obinna differed sharply with the singer, stating he doesn’t agree with her statement.

“I don't agree with the statement "women decide who the father of the child is" the fact that you slept with someone doesn't mean you have to burden them with another lazy man's responsibilities,” noted Obinna.

Adding that he doesn’t agree with women who decided to get pregnant without having a discussion with the man or men who sleep around without protection.

“I also don't agree with the women who decide to get pregnant without informing the dude..who told you he wants kids or he is ready to take care??🤦🏿🤷🏿 I also don't agree with Useless men who sleep with women without protection or sleep with ladies they know well have no contraceptives and expect magic to happen then when told about pregnancy they refuse to take care of an innocent child who didn't even ask to be born giving theatrics,excuses,blames and calling innocent women ashawos just coz you slept with them. Both women and men are responsible for an outcome of sex. Every choice has consequences and they should both face them equally,” Obinna said.

He also said that; “I also don't agree with the fact that women get offended when men ask for DNA🤷🏿🤦🏿 If you trust and believe he is the dad do it and get it over with unless you have something to hide. Askind for DNA also doesn't mean the dad doesn't love the child. It's a simple confirmation and clearance of doubt.