ADVERTISEMENT
Concerns mount after Breeder L.W & Mavo on the Beat comment on Edu Maddox's state

Amos Robi

Music producer Mavo on the beat expressed his bewilderment at how Maddox ended up in such a state.

Mavo on the Beat, Edu Maddox and Breeder L.W
The once-vibrant Gengetone music scene has faced the harsh reality of one of its former stars, Edu Maddox, whose well-being has become a cause for concern among some industry players.

Once an integral part of the popular Boondocks Gang, Edu Maddox, alongside Exray and Odi wa Murang'a, contributed to the group's initial success before parting ways to pursue individual careers.

While his former crew members, Odi wa Murang'a and Exray, have continued to thrive, Maddox's life and career have taken a troubled turn due to drug-related issues.

A recent video depicting Maddox in a deplorable state has surfaced, raising eyebrows within the music community.

The distressing footage showcases Maddox visibly high, making incomprehensible statements, with those around him expressing concern and claiming to pray for his well-being.

Rapper Breeder L.W, visibly moved by Maddox's situation, expressed his disbelief on Instagram, stating, "Bad things happen to good people, Maddox was a good dude, roho safi sana. Can't believe life has turned out like that for him."

Music producer Mavo on the beat shared similar sentiments, expressing his bewilderment at how Maddox ended up in such a state.

"Maddox was a very good boy, actually the coolest in the group, just don't understand what went wrong for him," he remarked.

In September 2023, Odi wa Murang'a shed light on his attempts to assist his former crew member.

He disclosed the challenges he faced in rescuing Maddox, emphasising that taking sole responsibility for Maddox's actions was not within his purview.

"Ilifika point uyo msee akaingilia drugs sana na si responsibility yangu kutake care of Maddox, pia mimi nina issue zangu," Odi wa Murang'a revealed.

Odi wa Murang'a's efforts to guide Maddox back on track included a year of continuous advice, pleading, and support. Unfortunately, Maddox seemed resistant to these interventions, and the challenges persisted.

Maddox himself, in May 2022, shared insights into the disintegration of the Gengetone group, citing how members gradually drifted apart, missing recording sessions, and pursuing independent projects.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
