Odi wa Murang'a shares 2 steps he has taken to help ex-crew partner to no avail

Amos Robi

A video recently emerged showing Madoxx freestyling around Mirema, looking unkempt and with poor speech

A collage of Odi wa Murang'a and Edu Maddox

Former Boondocks gang member and Gengetone sensation, Odi wa Murang'a, has opened up about his relentless efforts to rescue his former group mate, Edu Madoxx, from the clutches of drug addiction.

The Gengetone group Boondocks gang, initially composed of Exray, Odi wa Murang'a, and Edu Madoxx, parted ways to pursue solo careers.

While Exray and Odi wa Murang'a have thrived, Madoxx's life and music career have taken a troubled turn due to drug-related issues.

In an interview with a local digital media house, Odi wa Murang'a candidly discussed his attempts to extend a helping hand to his former crew member.

He revealed the challenges he faced in trying to rescue Madoxx, acknowledging that taking responsibility for Madoxx's actions was not solely his duty.

"Ilifika point uyo msee akaingilia drugs sana na si responsibility yangu kutake care of Madoxx, pia mimi nina issue zangu," Odi wa Murang'a stated.

Odi wa Murang'a's efforts to steer Madoxx back on track began with a year of continuous advice, pleading, and support. Unfortunately, all his attempts appeared to fall on deaf ears.

"Nimetry kuongelesha Madoxx for like a whole year, nimehave conversations na yeye, nmemuita kwangu tumekaa na yeye for a whole month but bado," he expressed, highlighting the challenges he encountered in his endeavour.

Despite his month-long stay with Madoxx and countless conversations, the battle to rescue his former group mate from drug addiction seemed insurmountable.

Madoxx's behaviour was deeply influenced by his struggle with addiction, which ultimately led to the group's dissolution.

Odi wa Murang'a acknowledged the difficulty of moving forward as a group without Madoxx but believed it was the necessary decision under the circumstances.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
