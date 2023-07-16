Content creator Cris Njoki mourns fiancé Guillaume Durand's sudden death

Njoki who is the brains behind sustainable made-in-Kenya women's wear IKOJN shared the news via a statement on social media.

"It is with immense sorrow. I share the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of my long-time partner & fiancé, Guillaume Durand. His loss has left a profound void in my life that words cannot express," read the statement in part.

The entrepreneur who also doubles up as a content creator described the man she loved as an incredible soulmate, father, friend and son adding the he was not only good to her, but also to those he met and interacted with before death struck.

"Guillaume was an incredible father, son, my rock, my best friend, and soulmate.

“His love, light, and presence enriched our lives beyond measure. I am eternally grateful for the beautiful moments we shared and the love we experienced together," she added.

Njoki appreciated the overwhelming support received from friends, family and fans as she comes to terms with the loss.

"Your messages of condolence and support are deeply appreciated during this incredibly difficult time. I kindly ask for privacy for both our families and myself as we navigate this journey of grief.

She concluded by noting that the deceased lived a fulfilling life, touching many lives and called on those impacted by his demise to celebrate the extraordinary person that he was and cherish the memories made during his lifetime.