ADVERTISEMENT
Crazy Kennar's budget-friendly wedding skit delights fans with hilarious lessons

Lynet Okumu

Crazy Kennar the 'wedding planner' ruins couple's big day with a cheap budget

Content Creator Crazy Kennar
Content Creator Crazy Kennar

Content creator Kennedy Odhiambo, popularly known as Crazy Kennar has once again captivated his audience with a hilarious skit that has left both fans and industry players excited.

Kennar, who is renowned for consistently delivering engaging content, has yet again demonstrated his prowess in the latest video shared across his social media platforms. I

.In his latest video, Kennar imparts a valuable lesson to his fans: opting for the cheaper route can often lead to disappointment.

Kenyan content creator and comedian Crazy Kennar
Kenyan content creator and comedian Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya
In this skit, Kennar features alongside other notable individuals like Embarambara, drawing the attention of Kenyans on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The video commences with two couples planning their wedding and hiring Crazy Kennar as their wedding planner to cut costs significantly.

Kennar guides them on the cheapest options available for budget-friendly products and services. However, as the wedding day unfolds, the couple and their guests are left disappointed.

Crazy Kennar
Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya
The wedding day arrives, but everything goes awry. The clothes are torn, and there's no transportation, so everyone walks to the venue, which turns out not to be a venue at all!

The highlight of the skit is when Kennar, the event planner, unveils his entertainment for the day, featuring Embarambara.

As expected, chaos ensues, with Embarambara hilariously handling every aspect of the event, including carrying the bride!

On December 16th, 2023, Comedian and Content Creator Crazy Kennar hosted an unforgettable show at KICC titled "Happy County."

This marked Kennar's debut stand-up comedy show, which turned out to be a massive success. Tickets were sold out, with fans and celebrities turning up in large numbers to support and enjoy the night with Crazy Kennar.

Kennar collaborated with several content creators and celebrities to ensure the success of his show.

Among them were Jacky Vike, Sauti Sol's Bien, Sandra Dacha, Flaqo, Austin Mungai, Osoro Osoro, and Stanley Omondi, among others.

A jubilant Kennar expressed gratitude to his fans, cast, and sponsors for the overwhelming success of his show.

Lynet Okumu
