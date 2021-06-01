Crazy Kennar's real girlfriend revealed after rumours of dating Cartoon Comedian

Kennar and Cartoon were spotted at the Base by Safaricom event donning matching kitenge outfits.

In Kenya, matching Kitenge attire is synonymous with couples in weddings, ruracios or other social gatherings.

Natalie Asewe is the lucky girl who is dating Kennar and according to an Instagram post from Natalie, the couple has been together for 12 years.

She has been supporting the comedian in many ways such as styling him for events and media appearances.

Natalies owns an apparel business called Asewe Vogue which deals in clothes for both men and women.

When Kennar scooped the Comedian Influencer of The Year at the Africa Digital Leadership Awards, he was rocking a pink blazer, white shirt, black bow tie and matching trousers from Aswe Vogue.

The young entrepreneur is also the manager at Instant Delicacies, a new restaurant opened by Kennar in a star studded launch.

Natalie is a trained financial analyst with a degree from the Africa International University.

Kennar’s response to dating Cartoon

Speaking to the Kiss 100 FM, the two were reluctant to confirm whether or not they were an item.

“Hii inaitwa mapenzi ya thati na itakuwa pale Baze,” Kennar explained.

Baze is a subscription based mobile-first, video-on-demand service that offers a wide selection of local and regional short form videos in entertainment, music, news and sports.

The comedian’s answer hinted that the duo would be playing as partners in the upcoming series Mapenzi ya 30 on the newly launched platform.

They both captioned the photo that has now gone viral “Mapenzi ya 30”.

Instant Delicacies

The new restaurant that was officially launched on May 25th, 2021 is located at the Juja Square.

Its launch was graced by a few close friends and celebrities and among them; Actress Jackie Vike aka Awinja, Alinur Mohanmed, Alex Mathenge, Kibunja, Cartoon Comedian, Flaqo Raz and the whole crew of “Tales of Crazy Kenner”.