Gospel singer Daddy Owen has come out for the first time to address alleged breakup with his wife of five years Farida Wambui.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Owen admitted that he has been doing through a hard time for the past few days following the virality of reports that his marriage is on the rocks.

In his words, the Vanity hit-maker asked his fans to pray for him as he goes through a challenging season.

Daddy Owen and his wife Farida Wambui

Daddy Owen's Statement

“I want to take this opportunity to issue an official statement.

Thank you to all who have reached out to me in one way or another over the last few days with prayers or encouraging words of support following news circulating in the media involving me and my family.

The word of God encourages us in all seasons to rejoice, for the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness and faithfulness.

This requires Us to main a perspective of joy in whatever we go through as we know untimely our walk will produce perfection in God for He makes all things work out for good.

Thank you for your encouragement and as I journey through this season, I request for time, patience and lots of prayers as you have always supported me in my Ministry,

I appreciate you for always being there and remain confident God will see us through. Love conquers all and Love covers a multitude of sins. God Bless you all” wrote Daddy Owen.

Despite issuing a statement, Daddy Owen has not denied or confirmed that his wife walked out of their matrimonial home and she is now engaged to another man.

But by the act of him addressing the rumours surrounding his marriage, its means that all is not well.

For the past few days, Daddy Owen has been a trending topic after reports surfaced, alleging that his wife Farida had dumped him and got engaged to another tycoon.

