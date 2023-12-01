The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dbanj officially cleared of controversial rape allegation from 2020

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The allegations had been levied against him since June 2020 and had been under investigation ever since.

Seyitan Babatayo says D'banj raped her back in 2018 at Glee Hotel [Instagram/IamBangaLee] [Instagram/Seyitann]

According to Punch Newspapers, the singer was cleared of all allegations upon completion of their investigations. In an affidavit submitted by an Abuja-based lawyer, Toheeb Lawal, to the District Court of Abuja, the Nigeria Police Force investigation reports and the ICPC's clearance marked exhibits A and B vindicated Dbanj.

"The allegation was investigated and there is no medical report on the victim to ascertain that she was raped. There are no adduced facts or corroborative evidence to substantiate the allegation of rape against the suspect. Prima facie offences of indecent assault, rape, and intimidation are not made out."

"However, the complainant, through her counsel, Ojoge, Omileye & Partners, submitted a letter, dated July 17, 2020, to the DIG Force CID, to voluntarily withdraw the petition and discontinue the investigation."

Seyitan Babatayo [Instagram/Seyitann]
Seyitan Babatayo [Instagram/Seyitann]

The entertainment industry was in shambles after the singer was accused of rape by a young lady, Seyitan Babatayo, who alleged that he took advantage of her at the Glee Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos when they met back in 2018. After she came out with her allegations, the music star faced intense scrutiny in the court of public opinion and his reputation was on the rocks. It became worse after it became public information that his accuser was arrested, which many saw as an intimidation tactic.

Dbanj had come out publicly to address the matter, maintaining his innocence, then he sued Babatayo, requesting ₦100 million in compensation.

"Today is exactly one week after my birthday and this will be the only time I will address the recent false allegations and lies from the pit of hell. I have chosen to do so because the incident is a slap to my marriage and my beautiful wife, my entire family, and those who believe in me.

"I did not want to dignify the slurs with a response but it appears my silence has empowered my Accusation are false and ludicrous and Have been handed over to my legal team, while the Nigerian Police is investigating the criminal aspect of it," his post read on June 16, 2020.

Soon after the allegations were levied, the police launched an official investigation into the matter which had been running up until now. Dbanj is now free of all allegations on the matter.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
