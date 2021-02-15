NTV news anchor Dennis Okari has penned down a heartwarming message to his wife, Naomi Joy as they mark two years in marriage.

In the message seen by Pulse Live, Okari said that it hardly feels like they have been married for two years and he is still astonished.

He added that Ms Naomi is the best gift God gave him on his birthday, when they walked down the aisle.

The news anchor wished his wife a happy anniversary, stating that she is kind and very comforting when in troubled times.

Okari prayed that God fills her heart with dreams and cover her with grace.

“It hardly feels like two years, I still marvel. Every waking moment I treasure and cherish you. You are the best gift God gave me during my birthday today when you said "I do." Happy Anniversary to my best friend, my soul mate, my joy, my dream come true, my shoulder to lean on, my everything, the love of my life, my wife. You are kind and comforting even in the most troubled times. May God fill your heart with dreams and cover you with the grace to tread through life with joy that's unspeakable and full of glory. I love you and cheers to another milestone my always and forever. . #happyanniversary #mylove,” wrote Dennis Okari.

Dennis Okari weds Fiancee Naomi Joy in private affair

Okari and Naomi Joy got married in February 2019, in an exquisite invite-only wedding.

The colorful white wedding was attended by close friends and family members, who came to witness the two love birds exchange marriage vows.