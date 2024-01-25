Dennis Onsarigo cites frustrations that forced him to quit Nyamira Chief of Staff role

In a letter dated January 24 seen by this writer, Onsarigo highlighted the challenges he faced during his tenure and the difficulties in initiating constructive dialogue with Governor Nyaribo.

“Over the course of my tenure, I have encountered what would be best described as a deliberate strategy that has imposed itself in the way of service delivery and impeded our ability to fully realize our vision," Onsarigo said.

One of the major hurdles Onsarigo faced was the inability to secure a meeting with Governor Nyaribo despite numerous attempts to address the situation.

“As you may be aware, I made several attempts, more than six times, to seek an audience with you to discuss an elaborate plan on how best the office of the chief of staff would function in the execution of your mandate while supporting other departments; unfortunately, this did not materialize," he revealed.

Former journalist Dennis Onsarigo Pulse Live Kenya

Onsarigo went on to claim that senior county officials deliberately obstructed his plans to streamline the functionality of the governor's office, aiming to prevent potential embarrassment for the county boss.

His proposal to refurbish the governor's office and build a modern toilet to avoid inconvenient situations during official visits faced resistance.

"The washroom's renovation has failed to capture the most essential part of what constitutes a functioning washroom: running water and toiletries," he lamented.

The former journalist also expressed disappointment that his efforts to create the positions of a protocol officer and office administrator under the Governor's office were unsuccessful.

Raila Odinga appoints Dennis Onsarigo his Campaign Secretariat Press Secretary Pulse Live Kenya