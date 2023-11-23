The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results

Amos Robi

Both Onsarigo and Andayi's children were school presidents in their respective primary schools

Dennis Onsarigo and Jerida Andayi

Former KTN journalist Dennis Onsarigo and Radio Citizen Presenter Jerida Andayi are proud parents following the exceptional performances of their children in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education Examinations (KCPE).

Onsarigo, taking to his social media, expressed his pride in his son's outstanding accomplishment, revealing that his son, Andy, had scored an impressive 413 marks.

With paternal joy evident in his words, Onsarigo shared, "Proud of you Moi Kabarak Primary School President Andy. 413 looks good on you champ. No?"

Jerida Andayi, similarly elated by her daughter's success, conveyed her pride without disclosing the exact marks achieved. She affectionately shared, "This One! My own. Well done Ma’am President."

Remarkably, both children held the prestigious position of president in their respective schools.

READ: Top 2023 KCPE student Michael Warutere addresses the media

Onsarigo's son Andy served as the President at Moi Kabarak Primary School, with Onsarigo actively sharing his son's academic journey on various occasions.

Likewise, Jerida Andayi's daughter, Norah Zawadi, held the position of school president at Moi Educational Centre, and her mother frequently updated her fans on Norah's academic progress and school activities.

The coincidence of both children being school presidents adds an extra layer of pride for the parents, highlighting not only their academic excellence but also their leadership qualities within the school community.

The success of Onsarigo and Andayi's children contributes to the broader narrative of the recently concluded KCPE, where approximately 1.4 million students across Kenya sat for the exams.

READ: Forgive her - Netizens rally behind Jerida Andayi's daughter after choosing dad over mum

Reggae entertainer DJ Moh is also a proud dad following her daughter exceptional perfomance.

Moh Spice's daughter scored 418 marks leaving her father beaming with joy and pride.

The KCPE, a long-standing national examination, will soon be succeeded by the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations.

While the focus remains on individual achievements, it's worth noting that Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy secured the top spot in the 2023 KCPE examinations, scoring an impressive 428 marks.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Trick used by DCI to arrest teacher selling fake National Exam Papers

The Ministry of Education, led by CS Ezekiel Machogu, announced plans to conduct a thorough mapping of students who were unable to sit for the exams this year, aiming to administer a special examination in January 2023.

