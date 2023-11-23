Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results

Onsarigo, taking to his social media, expressed his pride in his son's outstanding accomplishment, revealing that his son, Andy, had scored an impressive 413 marks.

With paternal joy evident in his words, Onsarigo shared, "Proud of you Moi Kabarak Primary School President Andy. 413 looks good on you champ. No?"

Jerida Andayi, similarly elated by her daughter's success, conveyed her pride without disclosing the exact marks achieved. She affectionately shared, "This One! My own. Well done Ma’am President."

ADVERTISEMENT

Remarkably, both children held the prestigious position of president in their respective schools.

Onsarigo's son Andy served as the President at Moi Kabarak Primary School, with Onsarigo actively sharing his son's academic journey on various occasions.

Likewise, Jerida Andayi's daughter, Norah Zawadi, held the position of school president at Moi Educational Centre, and her mother frequently updated her fans on Norah's academic progress and school activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coincidence of both children being school presidents adds an extra layer of pride for the parents, highlighting not only their academic excellence but also their leadership qualities within the school community.

The success of Onsarigo and Andayi's children contributes to the broader narrative of the recently concluded KCPE, where approximately 1.4 million students across Kenya sat for the exams.

Reggae entertainer DJ Moh is also a proud dad following her daughter exceptional perfomance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moh Spice's daughter scored 418 marks leaving her father beaming with joy and pride.

The KCPE, a long-standing national examination, will soon be succeeded by the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations.

While the focus remains on individual achievements, it's worth noting that Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy secured the top spot in the 2023 KCPE examinations, scoring an impressive 428 marks.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT