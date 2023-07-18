Dennis Onsarigo's perspective changed by son's 15-minute school speech

Andy, a standard eight student at Moi Kabarak Primary School and the outgoing student president, captivated his father with an impressive exit speech during the school's prayer day.

Taking to his Instagram page, Onsarigo expressed his admiration for the remarkable growth his son has undergone over the years.

He highlighted how Andy, once a young boy, has transformed into a commanding figure, earning attention and respect.

As Onsarigo listened intently to Andy's 15-minute speech, he became convinced that his own household now harbours a serious political competition.

The Nyamira County Chief of Staff acknowledging his son's accomplishments, wished his son success and Godspeed in his future endeavours.

"I listened keenly as the outgoing Moi Kabarak Primary School students’ President gave his exit remarks.

"This, once a young boy has grown up to a man now commanding attention and respect. 15 minutes of speaking, I was convinced I have a serious political competition in my house. Godspeed Andy man!. All the best son," he wrote.

The joint prayer day held at Kabarak High School brought together candidates from both Kabarak High School and Kabarak Primary School.

KNEC national examinations calendar 2023

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) in May released the timetable, instructions, and guidelines for the 2023 national examinations.

According to KNEC, the exams are scheduled to commence on Thursday, October 10, and conclude on Friday, November 24.

Additionally, KNEC announced that the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) would take place within the same period.

The rehearsal date for KCPE and KPSEA is set for Friday, October 27, with the exams commencing on Monday, October 30, and concluding on Wednesday, November 1.