Diamond sets 2 new records, becomes Africa's most streamed artist on YouTube

A recent report released by Top Charts Africa on their Instagram page ranks Diamond at position one with over 2.14 billion streams, a figure that is growing by the minute.

Diamond who has been making waves in the industry and shuttering records also broke the record as the most subscribed African artist in sub-Saharan Africa, with 7.65 million subscribers.

The list of the most streamed artiste which is dominated by artistes from Nigeria also features Congolese rhumba maestro, Fally Ipupa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian sensation, Burna Boy who won a Grammy Award for his album "Twice as Tall." was ranked second with over 2.05 billion streams.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wizkid who has also been making headlines in the industry with hit after hit came in third with over 1.67 billion streams.

After more than 10 years in the industry, the talented Nigerian singer has also cemented his place among the greats with his unique sound.

Placed at number four is the Congolese Rhumba maestro, Fally Ipupa with over 1.40 billion streams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fally has revolutionized Rhumba, giving it a magic touch with popular tunes that have propelled him to fame.

Another Nigerian superstar, Davido, also made it to the list at position five over 1.29 billion streams.

Others who made it to the list of top ten are Ckay, Flavour, PSquare, Rema and Tekno as summarized below.