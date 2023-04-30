The sports category has moved to a new website.


Diamond sets 2 new records, becomes Africa's most streamed artist on YouTube

Charles Ouma

Diamond surged past a strong line-up on Nigerian artistes who dominated the list to emerge top

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz

Tanzania singer Diamond Platnumz has taken the lead as the most streamed African musician on YouTube ever.

A recent report released by Top Charts Africa on their Instagram page ranks Diamond at position one with over 2.14 billion streams, a figure that is growing by the minute.

Diamond who has been making waves in the industry and shuttering records also broke the record as the most subscribed African artist in sub-Saharan Africa, with 7.65 million subscribers.

The list of the most streamed artiste which is dominated by artistes from Nigeria also features Congolese rhumba maestro, Fally Ipupa.

Nigerian sensation, Burna Boy who won a Grammy Award for his album "Twice as Tall." was ranked second with over 2.05 billion streams.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy Pulse Live Kenya

Wizkid who has also been making headlines in the industry with hit after hit came in third with over 1.67 billion streams.

After more than 10 years in the industry, the talented Nigerian singer has also cemented his place among the greats with his unique sound.

Placed at number four is the Congolese Rhumba maestro, Fally Ipupa with over 1.40 billion streams.

Fally has revolutionized Rhumba, giving it a magic touch with popular tunes that have propelled him to fame.

READ: Diamond cancels Berlin tour last minute, here is why

Another Nigerian superstar, Davido, also made it to the list at position five over 1.29 billion streams.

Others who made it to the list of top ten are Ckay, Flavour, PSquare, Rema and Tekno as summarized below.

  1. Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)- 2.14 billion streams
  2. Burna Boy (Nigeria) - over 2.05 billion streams
  3. Wizkid (Nigeria) - over 1.67 billion streams
  4. Davido (Nigeria) - over 1.29 billion streams
  5. Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo) - over 1.40 billion streams
  6. Ckay (Nigeria) - over 1.15 billion streams
  7. Flavour (Nigeria) - over 1.10 billion streams
  8. P-Square duo of Peter and Paul Okoye (Nigeria) - over 1.09 billion streams
  9. Rema (Nigeria) - over 1.06 billion streams
  10. Tekno – over 964 million streams
