Diamond cancels Berlin tour last minute, here is why

Bongo Flava artist, Diamond Platnumz, has cancelled his Berlin tour last minute due to unavoidable circumstances, according to what he shared on his Instagram page.
Diamond has revealed that he will not be performing at the Afro Fest event in Berlin since the promoters have failed to fulfill some of their obligations.
The Bongo Flava star has however assured his fans that he is still in touch with the promoter to ensure that they address some of the issues.
He also added that the news might be disappointing although he apologized for any inconveniences caused in the whole process.
"We understand that this news may be disappointing and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
"We are working with the promoter to ensure that this issue is resolved as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding," Diamond wrote.
Other major events that have been cancelled
The Luo Festival, which was highly anticipated and promoted by its organizers, has been cancelled. Reports suggest that the event was called off due to poor ticket sales.
The event, which was slated to take place on April 29 at Ngong Race Course, had attracted several high-profile musicians including Prince Indah, Elisha Toto, and Odongo Swag, who have since confirmed their participation in other shows across the country.
This comes as a disappointment to fans who had been looking forward to the festival, which has become a staple on the entertainment calendar.
The organizers of the event have not yet communicated about their plans regarding the cancellation. It is unclear whether they will push the event to a later date.
