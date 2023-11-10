The sports category has moved to a new website.

Diamond & Tanasha Donna enroll son NJ at a prestigious international school

Lynet Okumu

Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna have enrolled their son, Naseeb Junior (NJ), at a prestigious International School in Dar es Salaam.

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior

Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz and Kenyan artist Tanasha Donna have enrolled their son, Naseeb Junior (NJ), at a prestigious International School in Dar es Salaam.

The move, captured in a video shared on NJ's Instagram account, showcases the young one in his school attire, providing a glimpse into the family's commitment to quality education.

In the footage, NJ, bearing a striking resemblance to his famous father, can be seen emerging from school grounds.

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Tanasha Donna clashes with a fan over post on son Naseeb Jr's Instagram account

Dressed in blue and white attire, he playfully interacts with his shorts, exuding the innocence of a young child excited about his day.

The school's logo adorned the background, indicating that NJ is currently attending Braeburn International School in Tanzania.

NJ, currently in FS1 (Foundation Stage 1), embarks on his educational journey at an age-appropriate level.

As per the Braeburn curriculum, FS1 is designed for three-year-olds, emphasising exploration as a key component of their daily activities.

READ: Fans question Diamond's statement about Naseeb Junior, his last child

NJ joins the league of Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan's children, Nillan and Tiffah, in enjoying the privileges of attending prestigious institutions.

Nillan and Tiffah are enrolled at the Crawford International School, a renowned educational establishment known for its high standards.

In a series of photos posted by Tiffah on Monday, January 15, she shared the excitement of returning to school along with her brother, Nillan.

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

The images depicted the school's warm welcome, complete with balloons and festive decorations, creating a positive and vibrant environment for the students.

Being children of affluent parents comes with its advantages, and for Tiffah, Nillan, and now NJ, attending schools with substantial fees is part of their upbringing.

While the financial aspect may be staggering for most, Diamond Platnumz, Tanasha Donna, and Zari Hassan's commitment to providing the best for their children is evident.

