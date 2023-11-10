Diamond & Tanasha Donna enroll son NJ at a prestigious international school

The move, captured in a video shared on NJ's Instagram account, showcases the young one in his school attire, providing a glimpse into the family's commitment to quality education.

Naseeb Junior joins Braeburn International School

In the footage, NJ, bearing a striking resemblance to his famous father, can be seen emerging from school grounds.

Dressed in blue and white attire, he playfully interacts with his shorts, exuding the innocence of a young child excited about his day.

The school's logo adorned the background, indicating that NJ is currently attending Braeburn International School in Tanzania.

NJ, currently in FS1 (Foundation Stage 1), embarks on his educational journey at an age-appropriate level.

As per the Braeburn curriculum, FS1 is designed for three-year-olds, emphasising exploration as a key component of their daily activities.

Diamond's other children Tiffah & Nillan also attend prestigious schools

NJ joins the league of Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan's children, Nillan and Tiffah, in enjoying the privileges of attending prestigious institutions.

Nillan and Tiffah are enrolled at the Crawford International School, a renowned educational establishment known for its high standards.

In a series of photos posted by Tiffah on Monday, January 15, she shared the excitement of returning to school along with her brother, Nillan.

The images depicted the school's warm welcome, complete with balloons and festive decorations, creating a positive and vibrant environment for the students.

Privileges of being Diamond Platnumz's children

Being children of affluent parents comes with its advantages, and for Tiffah, Nillan, and now NJ, attending schools with substantial fees is part of their upbringing.