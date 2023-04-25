Tanasha Donna clashes with a fan over post on son Naseeb Jr's Instagram account

Maryln Wanjiru reacted to Tanasha's gesture of responding to Naseeb Jr's post by questioning the purpose of posting for her son and then commenting on the same post again.

"Tanasha Donna imagine typing and replying to yourself. Mental illness is real," Wanjiru wrote.

Tanasha did not take Wanjiru's comments lightly and confronted her, claiming that Wanjiru was so idle that she proceeded to make unnecessary comments on her son's account.

Tanasha added that Wanjiru only did so because Naseeb Jr is dearly loved by his mother. Tanasha concluded by sarcastically affirming that mental illness is a real issue.

"Imagine being so idle to the point you come to comment rubbish on a child's page because his mom's expressing love for her child. Mental illness is indeed real! " Tanasha replied to Wanjiru.

As it stands, it is unclear whether Naseeb's account is operated by a social media manager or by Tanasha and Diamond Platnumz.

Who runs the following accounts?

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy's son, Haseeb Kai, has an Instagram account with 28K followers and 34 posts.

However, it is unclear who runs the account, although Nadia and her husband occasionally comment on their son's posts.

Away from the Nadia family, have you ever thought about a dog having an Instagram account and posting interesting activities on the page?

Well, Nairofey recently announced that her dog has an Instagram account, and the same page has already attracted over 800 followers with seven posts already shared.

Nairofey's dog has even gone to the extent of 'posting' a clip of its morning walk with its owner!