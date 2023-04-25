The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tanasha Donna clashes with a fan over post on son Naseeb Jr's Instagram account

Fabian Simiyu

Tanasha has responded to a fan who threw shade at her for commenting on her son's post

Naseen Jr and his mother Tanasha Donna
Naseen Jr and his mother Tanasha Donna

Kenyan artist Tanasha Donna clashed with one of her fans online after the mother of one responded to her son's Instagram post.

Maryln Wanjiru reacted to Tanasha's gesture of responding to Naseeb Jr's post by questioning the purpose of posting for her son and then commenting on the same post again.

"Tanasha Donna imagine typing and replying to yourself. Mental illness is real," Wanjiru wrote.

Naseeb Jr
Naseeb Jr
READ: Tanasha Donna’s beautiful message to Naseeb Jnr as he turns a year old will melt your heart

Tanasha did not take Wanjiru's comments lightly and confronted her, claiming that Wanjiru was so idle that she proceeded to make unnecessary comments on her son's account.

Tanasha added that Wanjiru only did so because Naseeb Jr is dearly loved by his mother. Tanasha concluded by sarcastically affirming that mental illness is a real issue.

"Imagine being so idle to the point you come to comment rubbish on a child's page because his mom's expressing love for her child. Mental illness is indeed real! " Tanasha replied to Wanjiru.

As it stands, it is unclear whether Naseeb's account is operated by a social media manager or by Tanasha and Diamond Platnumz.

Naseeb Jr
Naseeb Jr

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy's son, Haseeb Kai, has an Instagram account with 28K followers and 34 posts.

However, it is unclear who runs the account, although Nadia and her husband occasionally comment on their son's posts.

Away from the Nadia family, have you ever thought about a dog having an Instagram account and posting interesting activities on the page?

Well, Nairofey recently announced that her dog has an Instagram account, and the same page has already attracted over 800 followers with seven posts already shared.

Nairofey's dog has even gone to the extent of 'posting' a clip of its morning walk with its owner!

What's your take on Nairofey's dog having a social media account?

