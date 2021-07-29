Diamond breaks own record as #IYO Video hits 100K views in 38 Minutes & 214K in 1 hour

On Thursday, Platnumz set a new record in his music career after the video to his hit song #IYO featuring South Africa’s Focalistic, Mapara A Jazz and Ntosh Gazi clocked over 100K views within 38 minutes. The video directed by Director Hanscana is causing ripples with its numbers spiking every minute.

Within 1 hour the video had already garnered over 200K views. In 2 hours the video had over 262K views counting.

Diamond Platnumz breaks own record as #IYO Video hits 100K in 38 Minutes & 200K in 1 hour Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond's fans are eager to see if he will break his own record of clocking 1 million views in less than 8 hours, basing on the fact that his collabo with Koffi Olomide #Waah accumulated over a million views in 8 hours.

The #Waah audio also managed to hit 100K views within 1 hour of being uploaded on YouTube, a recorded that was broken by Hamonize’s song Attitude ft Congolese Musician Awilo Longomba and H Baba after reaching 100K views within 44 Minutes.

“NEW RECORD FOR YOUR INDUSTRY 😏 44 MENET'S 100000 MAAANA BINADAM KWAKUSAHAU ...!!! HATUJAMBO ...!!!! THANK YOU 🙏🙏’ shared Harmonize.

#Waah

On November 30th, 2020, WCB President and Rhumba Maestro Koffi Olomide made history after the #Waah video garnered over 1 million views in 8 hours and 2 million views in 13 hours on YouTube. So far Waah has over 78 Million views and counting.

This was a new milestone to be achieved by an African artiste basing on the fact that the Waah video has managed to clock over 2 million in less than 24 hours.

The Waah video which was directed by Director Kenny of Zoom Extra, a production company co-owned by Diamond and Kenny.

A thankful, Chibu Dangote, expressed his gratitude towards his fans across the world, saying he can’t take their support for granted.

“Thank you so much my beloved fans for the Record of 1 Million Youtube Viewers within 8 hours...it means alot to me🙏🏼....#WAAH! full Video link in BIO!

(Asanteni sana kwa Rekodi hii ya Viewers Milioni 1 Youtube ndani ya Masaa Manane, Daima nitaendelea Kuwashukuru🙏🏼)” shared Diamond Platnumz.

Platnumz who has over 5.3 million subscribers on YouTube continues to set new records in the African music scene, as everything he touches turns out to be gold. Waah became the first song in Sub-Saharan Africa to hit over 2 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

Rayvanny's Record

In September 2019, WCB signee Rayvanny set a new record in the Africa Music Industry, after teaser to his song “PEPETA" featuring Bollywood actress and singer Nora Fatehi clocked 1 million views within 6 hours.