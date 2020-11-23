Renowned Congolese soukus cum rhumba Maestro Koffi Olomide has shared a sneak peak of his upcoming hit with Singer Diamond Platnumz and fans keep calm.

On Sunday, Koffi put up a short video of his studio session with Chibu Dangote, alerting his fans to get ready for their collaboration that will be ruling the airwaves very soon.

“Already in Studio to make Good music with @DiamondoPlatnumz You won’t be disappointed. Boss Ya Mboka,” announced Koffi.

Olomide landed in Tanzania on Friday, courtesy of Diamond Platnumz and was accorded a heroic welcome upon his touch down at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere International Airport.

Speaking to the press, the Rhumba musician said that he is pleased to work with Platnumz, whom he described as the King of the East African Music.

“I'm happy to meet the King of the country, Diamond and I’m here to work with Diamond, to do something to amaze Africa and the world and am sure that it will be a very big success. My language is music, his language is music, so expected something big” said Koffi Olomide.

On the other hand, WCB CEO mentioned that working with Koffi for him is a privilege he can’t take for granted.

“Koffi is an Icon of Africa and the world and having him here is a pleasure. Kwangu mimi ukiniambia Mwanzamuziki wa Afrika ambaye ni Icon ni Koffi, na leo kuwa naye Tanzania na kuhakikisha kitu kibwa kinakuja ni faraja sana kwangu” said Diamond.

On Sunday the ‘Papa Ngwasuma’ hit-maker also shared a number of photos on Instagram capturing his studio sessions with Diamond alongside his producer Lizer Classic. The two were recording at Diamond’s home studio located in Mbezi beach at the infamous State House.

A good number of fans have expressed excitement in the Diamond and Koffi Olomide’s upcoming hit, many stating that they are happy to see the two respected musicians link up on one song.

So far, Diamond has worked with three Congolese Musicians, that’s Fally Ipupa, Innoss’B, and now Koffi Olomide.

