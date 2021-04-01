WCB President Diamond Platnumz has become the most followed artiste on Instagram in the whole of East Africa after clocking 12 Million Followers.

In the past few years, Chibu Dangote has been setting and breaking his own records as far as the music industry in concerned. Just the other day, he was ranked number one in Sub-Saharan Africa for having many YouTube subscribers, as he currently stands at 4.99 Million.

“Thank You 12,000,000 Followers On @instagram 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @diamondplatnumz Has The Most Instagram Followers In East Africa #WCB4LIFE|” shared WCB Wasafi.

Diamond makes history as he becomes the Most Followed Artiste in East Africa (Photo)

1 Billion Views

In June 2020, the Waah hit maker made history by becoming the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to garner over 1 Billion views on his YouTube Channel since it was started back in 2011. Currently, his views stand at 1,352,104,939 and Counting.

The Sikomi hit-maker is one of the big artistes in Africa known for his outstanding and exceptional work that has gained him recognition internationally and everything he touches turns out to be gold.

In July 2020, the WCB CEO achieved yet another Milestone after after a song he was featured in by Congo’s Innoss’B “Yope Remix” became the first song in East Africa to clock over 100 million views.

Also Read: Diamond Platnumz makes history as he clocks 1 Billion views on YouTube

Innoss B ft Diamond Platnumz Yope Remix clocks 1 million views

On June 1, 2020, Platnumz also got a rare recognition from Billboard on how to go global on YouTube.

Billboard- one of the biggest entertainment media brands in America featured Platnumz in one of their publications, telling Western artistes to emulate the Tanzanian singer if they want to go global on YouTube.

They also ranked him number 2 on the list of top 15 Sub-Saharan African artistes based on Global Views Billboard.

Also Read: Check out List of 10 most viewed artistes on YouTube in Sub-Saharan Africa

In December, 2020 Diamond and Rhumba Maestro Koffi Olomide’s collabo “WAAAH” set a new record in the Entertainment Industry after garnering over 1 million views in 8 hours and 2 million views in 13 hours on YouTube.

Diamond Platnumz’s latest hit song 'Waah' featuring Congolese music maestro Koffi Olomide via Google Images

Platnumz released his debut album (Kamwambie) in 2010, with a total of 12 songs. In 2012 he dropped his second album dubbed Lala Salama that had a total of 10 songs. On 14 March 2018, he launched his third album called A Boy From Tandale in Nairobi, Kenya, with a total of 18 songs.

PULSE TV