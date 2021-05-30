Diamond hits another milestone as 12 of his songs garner over 50million Views

Diamond has been setting record after record with his songs hitting over a million views, hours after their release.

Topping the list is his song ‘Yope Remix’ with singer Innoss’B at 153M views. Coming in a close second is ‘Inama’, a collabo with Fally Ipupa.

Among the other 12 songs are collaborations with Koffi Olomide, NE-YO, Patoranking and Rayvanny.

Back to ‘Yope Remix’, in April, the song became the first song to hit over 150 million views on YouTube in East and Central Africa.

Diamond Platnumz marks another career milestone Pulse Live Kenya

This set a new record for Diamond and Innoss B.

The song was also the first one to clock over 100 million views in East Africa, within 10 months.

Chibu was also ranked number one in Sub-Saharan Africa for having many YouTube subscribers, as he currently stands at 5.15 Million.

1 Billion views

On June 10th, 2020, the Jeje maker achieved another milestone, becoming the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to garner over 1 Billion views on his YouTube Channel since it was started in 2011. Now that channel has over 1,376,635,348 views.

Diamond also became the most followed artist on Instagram in the whole of East Africa after clocking 12 Million Followers.

The Sikomi hit-maker is one of the big artistes in Africa known for his outstanding and exceptional work that has gained him recognition internationally and everything he touches turns out to be gold.