WCB President Diamond Platnumz and Rhumba Maestro Koffi Olomide have a set a new record in the Entertainment Industry after their new song “WAAAH” garnered over 1 million views in 8 hours and 2 million views in 13 hours on YouTube.

This is new milestone to be achieved by an African artiste basing on the fact that the Waah video has managed to clock over 2 million in less than 24 hours.

The Waah video which was directed by Director Kenny of Zoom Extra, a production company co-owned by Diamond and Kenny, is currently trending at number one on YouTube (Tanzania and Kenya).

Diamond Platnumz and Koffi Olomide in Waah Video

A thankful, Chibu Dangote, expressed his gratitude towards his fans across the world, saying he can’t take their support for granted.

“Thank you so much my beloved fans for the Record of 1 Million Youtube Viewers within 8 hours...it means alot to me🙏🏼....#WAAH! full Video link in BIO!

(Asanteni sana kwa Rekodi hii ya Viewers Milioni 1 Youtube ndani ya Masaa Manane, Daima nitaendelea Kuwashukuru🙏🏼)” shared Diamond Platnumz.

Platnumz who just clocked 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube continues to set new records in the African music scene, as everything he touches turns out to be gold. Waah now becomes the first song in Sub-Saharan Africa to hit over 2 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

Rayvanny's Record

In September 2019, WCB signee Rayvanny set a new record in the Africa Music Industry, after teaser to his song “PEPETA" featuring Bollywood actress and singer Nora Fatehi clocked 1 million views within 6 hours.

Photos of Koffi Olomide and Diamond Platnumz in Studio

This was a new record in East Africa and Africa at large considering that Diamond Platnumz was the only musicians who had managed to hit over 1 million views within 13 hours at that particular time.

