Diamond distances himself from Zuchu weeks after acknowledging her as his woman

The WCB CEO took to his social media platforms to declare his current romantic independence, catching many off guard, especially given his previous association with label signee Zuchu.

This cryptic message sent shockwaves through Bongo Nation and beyond. Diamond, notorious for his string of high-profile relationships, including the current buzz surrounding his signee Zuchu, suddenly opted for solitude.

Rumours of their romance have swirled for months, fueled by undeniable chemistry and their collaboration on Netflix's 'Young, Famous And African.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

In a social media post, Diamond made his relationship status clear, stating that he should not be associated with any women.

“From today onwards, I would like to officially announce that I am single. I am not dating or in a relationship with any woman," the singer said.

He went on to express that he always informs the public when he is in a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Therefore, I do not want to be associated with any woman as my partner. If I decide to date or be in a relationship, I will inform and introduce her as I always do,” he added.

Diamond's mother, Mama Dangote, and Zuchu's mother, Khadija Khopa, have vehemently denied that their children are in any relationship, stating that the two are just in work affairs.

Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Mama Dangote said until her son presents a woman he wishes to marry, he still considers him single.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He has never brought Zuchu to me and said he wants to marry her. What I know is that Zuchu is his artiste. He can actually stay with 100 women but has not decided to marry. What I know is a wife is the one you take your dowry to," she said.