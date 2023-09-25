The sports category has moved to a new website.

Diamond pleads with Chege to release songs after unexpected reunion on stage

Fabian Simiyu

Diamond Platnumz wants Chege to release hits ahead of next week.

Bongo Flava stars Diamond Platnumz (left) and Chege
Bongo Flava stars Diamond Platnumz (left) and Chege

In a video shared by Wasafi Media on September 24, Diamond Platnumz, during a recent stage performance, dedicated one of his songs to people's ex-girlfriends.

Before the beat dropped, he explicitly expressed his desire for the song to resonate with all women who rejected men and those who left their partners.

Shortly afterward, the familiar tunes of his song 'Waache Waone' featuring Chege filled the air, eliciting cheers from the audience.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya
To the audience's surprise, Chege made an impromptu appearance on stage, and the two artists delivered an energetic performance of their seven-year-old hit.

Towards the end of their performance, Diamond made a request to Chege, asking him to collaborate on a song together before the upcoming weekend, which falls on September 30.

"Niskilize basi, brother Chege na kundi nzima la TNC (Temba Nature and Chege), wana mashini nyingi ziko ndani. Mimi nataka nimwombe brother Chege, wiki hii tunayoienda, tusiende bila kuwachia ngoma mpya.

"[Listen to me, Chege and his TNC group have songs and I want to urge him we release some of the songs before next week]," Diamond said.

Bongo Flava star Chege
Bongo Flava star Chege Pulse Live Kenya
READ: WATCH: Diamond displays creativity by adding chorus to Chidi Benz's song on stage

Diamond, maintaining his stance, emphasized that the hit songs should be released as soon as possible, and Chege readily agreed with him.

Chege is a Tanzanian music artist known for his hit "Waache Waone" featuring Diamond, which was released on August 4, 2016, and has garnered 24 million views on YouTube to date.

Since then, Chege has released numerous songs, although they haven't achieved the same level of success as his collaboration with Diamond.

A quick look at Chege's YouTube channel reveals that most of his songs have received less than 100K views, despite their potential.

Performing during the recent concert with Diamond is a notable achievement for him, especially considering the emergence of upcoming Bongo Flava artists who have gained more prominence in the industry.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
