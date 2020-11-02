The Gala for the 2020 Couture Africa Style Awards went down over the weekend and Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Lulu Hassan was crowned the Most Stylish TV and Radio Personality of the Year.

“Awwwwww Thank you good people ....I do not take your support for granted mbarikiwe sana 🙏🙏🙏🙏....🥂🥂🥂.... Cc.@coutureafrica” shared Lulu Hassan.

Actress Catherine Kamau popularly known as Kate Actress took home two Awards; Most Stylish Person of the Year (Female) and Most stylish entertainer of the year.

Kate Actress

“We won guys thank you so much for your votes . Imagine dressing up this much alafu nikose ku win 😭, aki you guys always come through 🙏 Asanteni Sana.Guys we got both 😭😭🙏🙏🙏 #MoststylishEntertaineroftheyear #MostStylishpersonoftheyear” wrote Kate Actress.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho won the award for the most stylish Male Public Servant, as Comedian Eric Omondi got recognized for being the most stylish male content creator.

Also Read: List of Kenyans named among top 200 most influential African women on Twitter

Full List of Winners

Most Stylish TV and Radio Personality- Lulu Hassan (Female)

Most Stylish TV and Radio Personality – MC Jessy (Male)

Most Stylish Sportswoman- Janet Wanja

Most Stylish Sportsman- Eliud Kipchoge

Most Stylish Female Entertainer- Catherine Kamau Karanja (Kate Actress)

Most Stylish Male Entertainer- Lenana Kariba

Most Stylish Corporate woman- Carol Ndungu

Most Stylish Corporate man- Kris Senanu

Most Stylish Female Entrepreneur- Michelle Ntalami

Most Stylish Male Entrepreneur- Peter Nduati

Most Stylish Female Content Creator- Maurenn Waititu

Most Stylish Male Content Creator- Eric Omondi

Most Stylish Female Public Servant- Amb. Amina Mohamed

Most Stylish Male Public Servant- Hon. Ali Hassan Joho

Most Stylish Person of the year (Couture Woman 2020) – Catherine Kamau

Most Stylish person of the year (Couture Man 2020)- King Kaka

The People's Choice Award Male - Mike Mwaura

The People's Choice Award Female - Christie Obiero