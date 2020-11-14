WCB President Diamond Platnumz is in studio cooking his upcoming single featuring his daughter Princess Tiffah Dangote.

On Saturday, Platnumz put up a short video that shows his daughter Tiffah working on her vocals at his home studio.

According to the WCB CEO, his upcoming song dubbed #SITAKI will officially usher Tiffah into the music industry at the age of 5.

Diamond Platnumz with his Family

#SITAKI

“How we start ending the 2020 year!!.. #STAKI ft My Heart, Body, Blood & Veins

(Hivi tunaendaje TUMEWASHA TOUR Bila kuanza kufumua Mashine Mpya kwa Mfano??? #STAKI ft My Miss World )” shared Diamond Platnumz.

This is not the first time that Diamond will be featuring his family members in his songs. In November last year, he featured his niece (Esma Platnumz’s daughter) in his Baba Lao hit.

Co-parenting

The studio session comes days after Tiffah and Nillan landed in Tanzania to visit their father in company of their mother Zari Hassan.

The two (Nillan and Tiffah) had not seen their father for two years.

Speaking to Journalists after touch down, Ms Hassan maintained that she was purely in Tanzania to take Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan to meet their father after 2 years of no see.

She added that, it was her baby daddy’s idea to bring the kids to Tanzania because he had missed them and couldn't travel to South Africa to see them due to his busy schedule.