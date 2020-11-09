South Africa based Ugandan Socialite Zari Hassan has clapped back at trolls who have been on her case over her weight, since landing in Tanzania to see her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz.

In a video, Zari explained that her weight gain is a result of staying indoors for long due to the ongoing lock-down in South Africa.

However, she argued that she is the one adding weight yet its bothering people she doesn't even know. Adding that everyone should mind their own business, or else they will tire trying to dictate how she should live her life.

Zari Hassan with Juma Lokole at WASAFI FM

Zari Explains

“Nimeskia kuna wadada huko Kilutano wanasema eti nimenenepa. Tumekuwa Lock-down 5 months going 6, and we could not go anywhere or do anything. Tunakaa ndani, wewe umewahi kufungiwa kwenye nyumba, miezi mitano, it becomes so crazy. Sehemu unaenda ni Fridge, Jikoni kupika na sebuleni kukaa. Plus, it was South Africa winter hakuna sehemu ya kuswim or walk.

I used to work out but sai hizi kuna watu wanaumwa eti Zari Kanenepa, it’s so easy to put on weight, and it easy for me to lose the weight. Sasa hapo ulipo kama unaumwa because of my weight sijui. I’m the one who is putting on the weight, you are the one who is having a headache or the pain. I don’t understand how?

When people are skin, they have HIV, they are stressing an all that, but when people are fat, ooh she is so ugly, shapeless or whatever. I am beautiful in my own skin whether am skin or fat. Am me being beautiful is not just about my size, lot of things contributes to me being beautiful. So let people be, who they wanna be, if am putting on weight am gonna work on it” said Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan

The explanation comes at a time Netizens were accusing her of over editing her pictures to look slimmer when in real sense she is big.

Video