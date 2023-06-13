Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz was captured on video shirtless as he alighted from a Toyota Landcruiser and headed towards a nearby Mercedes Benz.
Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate
Fans reacted differently after watching the video of Diamond being shirtless in public
The video generated various reactions, with people questioning what was happening with the Bongo Star.
Diamond was wearing blue shorts, white shoes, and had goggles on. He appeared momentarily confused as he switched from one car to the other.
This writer contacted a source from the Wasafi team, and it was confirmed that Diamond was preparing for his treble performance in Jangwani, Tanzania.
A treble signifies that a club has won three major trophies, and it is customary to hold a parade to celebrate with the fans and the entire community.
Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga), located in Jangwani, was celebrating their triumphant achievement of securing all three trophies.
Wasafi Media later shared a video of Diamond performing in a packed stadium, with a caption stating that he was enjoying some quality time with Tanzanians.
"Diamond akiweka sukari juu ya keki ya wananchi kwenye sherehe za ubingwa wa makombe matatu hapa Jangwani," Wasafi Tv added.
Tanzanians clash over the performance
Tanzanians have reacted differently to Diamond's presence at the event, and many of them commented on the video shared by Wasafi Media.
Diamond is known as a devoted fan of Simba, who are rivals with Yanga. In 2018, he was appointed as an ambassador for Simba.
Some Simba fans expressed their disappointment and perceived his performance as an act of betrayal, stating that it would have been better if he had not made an appearance in Jangwani.
"So someone calls himself a Lion yet he is in the desert. Simba akikosa hula nyasi," Aikah Mlay wrote.
Others, however, praised Diamond, noting that you can only dress like him if you have money, as some individuals may associate unconventional attire with mental illness if you are poor.
