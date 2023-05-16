Diamond Platnumz's English teacher applauds his dedication

Diamond, being an artist who had gained international recognition with a series of successful hits, was determined to enhance his language skills.

Allan revealed that Diamond was honest with him from the beginning, and upon testing him, he discovered that the Bongo Flava star was indeed telling the truth about his lack of fluency in English.

Starting from the basics, Allan worked his magic, resulting in Diamond successfully learning how to express himself in English.

Diamond was a dedicated student, according to Allan, as he would often carry booklets with him, diligently trying to grasp the concepts taught in class. This commitment proved to be highly effective in his learning journey.

However, Allan emphasized that several people have wrongly taken credit for his work in teaching Diamond English, which is highly erroneous.

How did Tr Allan meet Diamond Platnumz?

Teacher Allan revealed that Diamond Platnumz's ex VJ Penny played a pivotal role in connecting him with the star after discovering his fluency in English.

Allan had a chance encounter with Penny at a media house in Tanzania, where she was greatly impressed by his articulate English. This encounter led to the formation of their friendship.

Later on, Penny referred her ex-boyfriend Diamond Platnumz to Allan when she learned that he was searching for an English teacher.

Teaching Diamond English opened up numerous opportunities and connections for Allan, as he began working with several Tanzanian artists who expressed interest in learning the language.

Initially, Diamond ensured that Allan taught English to some of his fellow Wasafi signees. Artists like Rich Mavoko, Harmonize, and Rayvanny were among the beneficiaries of this program.

In addition to the Wasafi artists, Allan also taught Diamond's sister, Esma Platnumz, as well as another Bongo star named Chege.